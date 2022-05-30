Futures Qualifier Charli Sunahara Commits to Pepperdine’s Class of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charli Sunahara, a senior at Ayala High School in Chino Hills, California, will stay close to home for college after committing to Pepperdine University. Sunahara is a versatile swimmer who does her club swimming for Brea Aquatics in the Los Angeles suburbs, about an hour and a half away from Pepperdine’s Malibu campus.

Sunahara told SwimSwam ““I am SO THRILLED and blessed to finally announce my verbal commitment to pursue my academic and athletic career at Pepperdine University! i would like to thank my amazing teammates, coaches, family, and friends for giving me this opportunity and supporting me throughout the years. absolutely excited to be a part of a new family! GO WAVES”

Sunahara’s lifetime bests include:

100 breast: 1:03.39

200 breast: 2:20.19

100 fly: 56.31

200 IM: 2:06.01

Sunahara broke out during her freshman year for Ayala, winning the CIF-SS Division 2 title in the 100 breast in 2019. While she has been unable to successfully defend her 2019 title at the last two CIF-SS meets, Sunahara has qualified for the A final at all three of her CIF meets. While swimming for her club, she is a USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM.

Sunahara projects to have an immediate impact for the Waves when she arrives on campus in the fall. Her lifetime bests in the 100 and 200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM would have all been first on the Pepperdine roster this season. Her lifetime best in the 100 breast would have won the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference title this season, while her 200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM all would have qualified for the A final.

She will join Kylie Taylor, AJ Adams, Anna Ryan, Lexi Fok and Maddie McLeay in Pepperdine’s class of 2026.

