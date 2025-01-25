Shaine Casas Posts PB 3:34.09 In 400 IM, #5 Performer All-Time

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Pros Race

Anna Elendt – 100 breast – 57.75

Regan Smith – 200 back – 1:48.17

Simone Manuel – 100 free – 47.29

Carson Foster – 200 fly – 1:41.37

Shaine Casas – 400 IM – 3:34.09

Shaine Casas swam to a personal best time in the 400 IM on Friday night, posting a 3:34.09 in the 400 IM. That time makes him the #5 performer all-time in the event as well, sitting right behind fellow Texas-based Carson Foster.

Top 5 Performers Men’s 400 IM

Leon Marchand, 3:28.82 Hugo Gonzalez, 3:32.88 Chase Kalisz, 3:33.42 Carson Foster, 3:33.79 Shaine Casas, 3:34.09

Casas had a previous best time of a 3:38.22 that he swam back in October 2020 back when he was at Texas A&M. He swam the race in his own heat tonight as a member of the Texas pro group.

Casas arrived at Texas in 2022 while the team was under Eddie Reese. He stayed for the coaching change this past summer as well as Bob Bowman arrived from Arizona State.

Already seeing success this year under Bowman, Casas won the SC World Championship title last month in the 200 IM. He also helped the US to numerous gold medals at the relay level. The meet was a huge bounce back after he missed the final of the 200 IM at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing 9th in semifinals.