Texas Freshman Kyle Peck Clears His 100 Back and 100 Fly PBs in a Dual Meet

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Texas freshman Kyle Peck has been on a tear in January. After clocking a new personal best of 43.63 in the 100 free at Texas’ dual meet against SMU 2 weeks ago, Peck set 2 more career bests tonight at the Eddie Reese Showdown. Peck clocked a 44.74 in the 100 fly, finishing 3rd and taking a second off his previous best of 45.77. Later tonight, Peck swam the 100 back, where he posted a 45.02, again clearing his personal best of 45.68.

Peck is swimming his fastest at the right time. A highly rated recruit in his high school class, Peck swam well at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite, clocking a small handful of career bests, however, he was just off his PB in the 100 back, which was probably at that point his best event. Peck’s 100 back now ties Florida’s Jonny Marshall for 7th in the NCAA this season, though he’s still Texas’ 3rd-fastest on the roster, behind Will Modglin (43.91) and Hubert Kos (44.94). Moreover, Peck’s 100 fly from tonight now moves him into 8th int he NCAA this season.

The reason Peck’s swimming so fast right now is timely in two-fold. Firstly, Texas will almost certainly have to leave some swimmers off their roster for NCAAs in March due to roster limits, so Peck putting himself in a scoring position for that meet will increase his odds of making the team.

Moreover, we’re entering an uncertain time for NCAA swimming, at least at the Division I level. We’re at a point currently where rosters are inevitably going to be slashed. Texas is a great example of this. The Longhorns currently have 40 swimmers on the roster. 8 of those swimmers will graduate in a few months, bringing that number down to 32, however, they will, of course, be bringing in new swimmers in the fall. The issue is that as things stand right now, it looks as though they’ll have to get that roster down to 23 or maybe even 22 athletes, which includes divers.

So, not only does Peck swimming so fast in the last couple meets bode well for his fortunes over the rest of this season, it bodes well for his future career as a Longhorn.

Peck illustrates the uncertain situation many DI college teams are in currently. It’s uncomfortable but the one thing we know is that there are going to be outstanding swimmers who lose their roster spots due to limits.