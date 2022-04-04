See 3431 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,431 Swim Jobs.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Coach club’s swim and dive team. Schedule and coordinate swim meets.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (M/W)

Reporting to the Head Swimming Coach, the Assistant Swimming Coach assists with all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming programs, which includes recruiting, training, and coaching student-athletes participating in the sport.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The Athletic Department’s Search Committee seeks a Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach with integrity, vision, and a commitment to the comprehensive development and success of the programs and its individual student-athletes.

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach will assist the Head Swimming and Diving Coach with all duties of successfully operating our swimming and diving program, including but not limited to recruiting student-athletes, assisting with training sessions/meet preparation/game-day coaching, monitoring the student-athletes academically and managing game day responsibilities

YMCA OF GREATER MONTGOMERY SEEKS HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Head Swim Coach will guide the YMCA of Greater Montgomery’s year-round competitive swim program (100 swimmers ages 6-18).

YMCA OF GREATER MONTGOMERY SEEKS SENIOR LEVEL SWIM TEAM COACH

We are looking for experienced coaches to run and assist with both age group & senior level practices. This can be multiple positions or one position for someone looking to be more involved in the program.

Time commitment ranges from 6 – 21 hours per week depending on group and availability. Coach a minimum of 1 meet per month in season.

YMCA OF GREATER MONTGOMERY SEEKS AGE LEVEL SWIM TEAM COACH

We are looking for experienced coaches to run and assist with both age group & senior level practices. This can be multiple positions or one position for someone looking to be more involved in the program. Time commitment ranges from 6 – 21 hours per week depending on group and availability.

AQUATICS PROFESSIONALS – SWIM INSTRUCTOR AND ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individuals with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members. We are a high growth company looking for fitness professionals with an expertise in aquatics instruction and swim coaching. Our mission is to make a difference in our communities by making people happier and healthier.

VP AQUATICS OPERATIONS

Combine your passion for swimming with a tremendous growth opportunity. We are looking for the right person to help build a thriving business in a thriving community! The VP of Aquatics Operations will drive a successful learn to swim plus elite instruction business in Madison County, AL, home to Huntsville and Madison, AL.

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Assists in the planning, recruiting, travel preparation, organizing and coaching of the Indiana State University Women’s Swimming & Diving team.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH CITY OF MOBILE SWIM ASSOCIATION (FULL-TIME)

City of Mobile Swim Association is a board run 501C3 non-profit swim club that is part of the Southeastern Swimming LSC. The club’s primary location is at Bishop State Community College in downtown Mobile, AL. CMSA has been a Bronze Medal or Silver Medal Club Excellence recipient for over 15 years consecutively.

YMCA HEAD SWIM COACH AND AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Are you interested in being a Head Swim Coach? Did you swim on a summer league, high school or college team? The YAKIMA FAMILY YMCA is looking for a Head Swim Team Coach to lead our USA Swimming registered club.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Augustana College (IL) is seeking a Graduate Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach to assistant with the continued development of all phases of the program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach will assist in all aspects of coaching the swimming and diving program. The Assistant Coach will create daily, weekly, and seasonal work out plans in conjunction with the Head Swimming and Diving Coach and develop each student-athlete’s skill level with stroke technique and feedback.

ASST DIVE COACH

Assists head coach in organizing, preparing, and conducting individual and team practices, training, and competition. Receives guidance and instruction from Head Coach and/or more senior coaches in general and specific coaching procedures, methods, and techniques.

AGE GROUP COACH

Join the Bellevue Club and Hotel team. Our dynamic property, located on the Eastside, includes a 250,000-square-foot fitness facility, three restaurants, a full-service spa and 66-room boutique hotel.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

Penn State Swimming and Diving is seeking a Graduate Assistant Diving Coach. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assist coaches and full-time support staff members in administrative duties deemed necessary by the head coach.

HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM (HLST) SEEKS HEAD COACH, SALARY RANGE 34K-36K

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of approximately 70 swimmers to further develop an already strong program.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS TEAM SALES MANAGER

From our competitive swimming and engineering roots, to the sports industry at large, TritonWear is committed to bringing elite sport science to everyone, empowering success through education and innovative technology.

BOILERMAKER AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, SALARY RANGE 45K – 50K

The purpose of this position is to serve as the head coach of the age group swim team handling administrative duties for the age group team as well as deck coaching and conducting workouts for the age group team, all in support of the mission of the Boilermaker Aquatics (BA).

HEAD MEN’S SWIMMING COACH #00031073

Missouri S&T, a NCAA Division II institution in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC), is accepting applications for the position of head men’s swimming coach. The successful candidate will be a positive, enthusiastic individual who is committed to the academic and athletic success of student-athletes while adhering to all NCAA II rules and regulations. The individual selected will be responsible for all aspects of the men’s swimming program and will oversee the general operations of the aquatics center.

HEAD COACH – PREMIER AQUATIC CLUB OF KLEIN – PACK

PACK is a USA Swimming, Level 4 Club Recognition team based in the north of Houston. PACK has approximately 300 swimmers and a record of producing State, Sectional, Junior National, National and Olympic Trials qualifiers. PACK is regularly ranked top 10 in Texas and top 125 in the VCC.

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Under the supervision of the Executive Director of Swim and Education, the Senior Director of Competitive Swimming is responsible for the leadership and direction of the YMCA’s Competitive Swimming program ensuring that all aspects of the program fulfill the mission, vision, and goals of the YMCA. The TYDE Swim Teams’ current enrollment is 540 swimmers across the association.

HEAD SITE COACH AT DULLES SOUTH

SNOW Swimming, Inc, a USA Swimming Bronze Medal level club located in Loudoun County, VA, is seeking applicants for our Head Site Coach at Dulles South Recreation Center. SNOW was founded in 1998 and since then has operated exclusively in Loudoun County, which is just 45 minutes northwest of Washington, DC

STERLING STINGRAYS SWIM TEAM SEEKS TEAM DIRECTOR AND HEAD COACH

The Assistant Duis Center Manager/Stingrays Swim Team Director/Head Coach is responsible for providing leadership and supervision of the District’s Stingrays Swim Club, aquatic programs and any other assigned programs, activities and areas as well as assists the Duis Center Manager with facility operations.

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part-time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day-to-day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Masters’ Degree Program at their own expense.

SWIM GSA – HEAD COACH

Swim GSA of Greensboro, NC, a 501(c) 3 non-profit, is accepting applications for the position of Head Coach. Since 1946, Swim GSA has been one of the top teams in North Carolina LSC and is a team with high passion and expectations. The team has about 85 to 100 swimmers, ranging from beginners to Junior National qualifiers. The team trains at Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Head Coach/Aquatics Director for Women’s Swim

The Head Coach for Women’s Swim will be responsible for all aspects of planning, recruiting, developing and coaching the women’s swim team within the guidelines of the NCAA DIII rules and regulations. Provide leadership and instruction in personal and athletic development of student athletes at Pfeiffer University. This is a full-time, 12-month position.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim Coach is responsible for the recruitment and retention of student-athletes in accordance with NAIA, university and department guidelines. He/she will manage the team and assume specific responsibility in the following areas…

Seasonal Customer Service Representative – Part Time

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the holding company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. We are a fully remote team with headquarters in Campbell, California.

Head Age Group Coach/Aquatics Supervisor

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach to grow and develop the base of our program so these swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. The Head Age Group Coach will work Tuesdays through Saturdays, with most of the Saturday work being an Aquatics Supervisor for the pools.

Assistant Swim Coach

The Assistant Coach (AC) is directly responsible for the developmental training of all age group swimmers within the program and the recruiting of new individuals to further grow the program.

Head Coach – Men’s and Women’s Swimming

The University of St. Thomas (UST), a private Catholic University committed to the liberal arts and the religious and intellectual tradition of Catholic higher education, located in Houston, Texas, near the vibrant central business district, Texas Medical Center, and museum district and a NCAA Division III university, is seeking applicants for a full-time Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming. This position reports directly to the Athletic Director.

Assistant Coach, Women’s Diving

Position Summary: The Assistant Coach of Women’s Diving assists with the coaching and administrative duties of the women’s NCAA Division I diving program. This position teaches the fundamentals of diving. This position recruits prospective student-athletes and monitors the current student-athletes.

Head Age Group Coach- Annapolis Swim Club

ASC is hiring for a dedicated and experienced Head Age Group Coach. We are looking for candidates enthusiastic about swimming, who can help direct our program with some of our premier 12-14 year old athletes, while assisting athletes in other training groups as well. This position could be part-time or full-time and is open for discussion with the Head

DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH

Do you value both the “art” and “science” of coaching when it comes to strength & conditioning? Do you value the assessment, programming and evaluation process for athletic performance? Do you want to coach and impact people beyond the traditional barriers of your physical location as a strength coach or personal trainer?

Summer Camp Aquatics Director – No Nights or Weekends – May 31 to July 15

Rancho Summer Camp is in search of an experienced, energetic, and service oriented Seasonal Aquatics Director. The Aquatics Director is responsible for managing the daily operations of Rancho Summer Camp’s Aquatics Program.

Summer Camp Aquatics Director – No Nights or Weekends – June 6 to August 5

IDEAS Summer Camp is in search of an experienced, energetic, and service oriented Seasonal Aquatics Director. The Aquatics Director is responsible for managing the daily operations of IDEAS Summer Camp’s Aquatics Program.

AGE GROUP/SENIOR COACH AND POOL OPERATOR

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team is seeking a qualified and energetic coach to coach our Sr. 1 and Age Group practice groups along with management of the pool at our Silverton Swim Club location in Cary, NC. MOR has earned Gold Medal status in the USA Swimming Club Excellence program 5 times since 2016. MOR has been a top 25 team in the USA Swimming Virtual Club Championships since 2016.

SWIMMING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

The University of the Cumberlands is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of graduate assistant, Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Appointment: Academic Year 2022-23

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

As an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, LSU Athletics acknowledges the impacts of implicit bias and structural inequity that can impede the creation of a vibrant and representative workforce. We recognize the benefits of diverse perspectives in leadership and of equity in the distribution of organizational resources and opportunities.

SENIOR AQUATIC SPECIALIST

Are you ready to take on a leadership role for a nationally recognized aquatic team? If you are an energetic and passionate aquatic professional, then we want you as one of our next Senior Aquatic Specialists. The department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is seeking two highly motivated aquatic professionals to join our team!

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

SUNY Fredonia is seeking candidates for the Head Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach’s primary responsibility is the coaching and instruction of the sport of Swimming. Approximately 60% of the Assistant Coach’s responsibility is dedicated to the instruction of Swimming through in pool or dry land training and classroom training through use of video and other teaching techniques.

COLORADO SWIM CAMP COACHES

Head Coach, Kelly McClanahan designs and runs each pool session. The coaching staff will be assigned groups at each pool session, and need the ability to work independently within the Head Coach’s design. A typical day includes two pool sessions, two dryland sessions, and games throughout the day and evening. Coaches have off duty time during daily classroom sessions. Coaches have all meals in campus dining hall, and stay overnight in the dorms. Every coach’s primary responsibility is the safety and well-being of the campers. Campers are 9 – 17 years old.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assists the Head Coach in the design, supervision, and implementation of a well disciplined, competitive and comprehensive Intercollegiate Athletics sports program utilizing sound teaching principles. Abides by all local, state, federal, and specialized mandates, including NCAA, Big West and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conferences, and University and Department of Athletics rules, policies, and regulations.

Florida State University Seeks Assistant Swimming Coach

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations. In keeping with the University policy for equal opportunity and pluralism, the coach will provide a climate and culture that brings together and promotes through education, for all individuals regardless of their background, race, origin, gender, culture, religion, beliefs or physical or mental abilities. Assist with budget, purchasing, and the additional technological advancements of the team.

Head Developmental Coach

HPAC in Highland Park, IL is looking for an experienced coach to lead our 10&Under groups: Mini Giants and Little Giants. HPAC has approximately 80 year round 10&Under swimmers and we train at two locations: A brand new 15 lane pool at Highland Park High School, and a 6 lane pool at the Highland Park Rec Center.

Swim Coach Instructor

We are seeking dynamic and hard-working individuals with a passion for aquatics to motivate, encourage, inspire, and change the lives of our members. We are a high growth company looking for fitness professionals with an expertise in aquatics instruction, lifeguarding, and swim coaching. Our mission is to make a difference in our communities by making people happier and healthier.

Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming

Assists the Head Coach in the design, supervision, and implementation of a well disciplined, competitive and comprehensive Intercollegiate Athletics sports program utilizing sound teaching principles. Abides by all local, state, federal, and specialized mandates, including NCAA, Big West and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Conferences, and University and Department of Athletics rules, policies, and regulations.

Craig Waverunners Swim Club Seeks Head Coach

Exciting employment opportunity in Craig Alaska! The Craig Waverunners Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

Stanford Swim Camp Coach

Greg Meehan, Dan Schemmel, Neil Caskey and Tracy Slusser are on deck every day running sessions. The camp coaching staff has much independence taking a session of drills or turns or dryland and running it themselves (after watching progressions done by a returning staff member or Stanford coach).

Georgia Bulldogs Swim Camp Coaches

Coaches at the Jack Bauerle Bulldog Swim Camp will being working hands with the campers in coaching two workouts each day as well and supervising campers during non coaching hours. Coaches will stay in the dorms and participate in meal time and evening games and activities. The Bulldog Swim Camp Staff gets to work directly with the UGA swimming staff and is a great way to meet and network with other coaches across the country.

MSA SWIM – SENIOR COACH

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Senior and Senior Developmental Programs coaching primarily 13 and Overs swimmers, but may assist some with 12 and Under practices. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

Part Time Assistant Senior Group Swim Coach

Loyola Blakefield Aquatics (LBA), located in Towson, MD, is seeking a part-time swim coach to assist our Senior age group (14-18). This is a great opportunity to work with our elite high school swimmers who are working towards qualifying for Sectional meets and above and preparing for Collegiate swimming. We are looking for a coach who brings experience, energy and is as passionate about the sport and about growing the whole swimmer as we are.

Director of Swimming

Tanglin Trust School Singapore has a long tradition of providing British-based learning with an international perspective. At Tanglin we strive to make every individual feel valued, happy and successful. Responsibility, enthusiasm and participation are actively encouraged, and integrity is prized. Working together in a safe, caring yet stimulating environment, we set high expectations whilst offering strong support, resulting in a community of lifelong learners who can contribute with confidence to our world.

Swim Lessons Program Manager

WEST Coast Aquatics is seeking a personable leader to manage our Learn-to-Swim Lessons Program. As a customer service position, this role works closely with parents and must be friendly and polite while enforcing program rules and policies.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

The assistant coach is responsible for assisting the head coach with all facets of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving program. The primary emphasis for this position is the coaching, recruitment, and retention of qualified student-athletes. Additionally, Assistant Coaches are expected to uphold the rules and regulations of a competitive NCAA Division III program.

Diving Graduate Assistant

University of the Cumberlands is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of graduate assistant, Men’s and Women’s Diving. Appointment: Academic Year 2022-23

LEAD AGE GROUP & SENIOR GROUP COACHES

We are a young and growing USA Swimming Club based out of Danville, Ca. We are looking for experienced coaches to run and assist with both age group & senior level practices. This can be multiple positions or one position for someone looking to be more involved in the program.

SHARKS HEAD COACH

Sharks Swim Club, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, and organized coach to help our growing team & its swimmers to achieve their ultimate potential in skill development, preparation, and competition, while promoting a creative, positive, and healthy team environment.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH, SENIOR COACH

To align with the policy and procedures set forth by the Fontana Aquatics Club and to assist the Head Coach in developing 18& under athletes to make an un-compromised commitment to the pursuit of excellence, through the process of striving to be the best that they can be, to acquire life enhancing attributes such as respect, discipline, integrity and commitment.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR- UP TO 30/HOUR

We are looking for swim instructors to join our team to teach group classes and private/semi-private swim lessons. If you are looking for a rewarding position teaching children and adults a lifelong skill, this is the job for you! What more could you ask for?

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) is a Top 25 public university nationally and a Top 10 ‘best value’ university. A Carnegie R1 research institution, UIC features 16 top-ranked colleges, 100 degree programs, and an 18:1 faculty:student ratio. UIC is home to more than 34,000 students and boasts 300,000 living alumni.

SOLO NORTH SHORE HEAD SWIM COACH

Solo Aquatics of the North Shore is a brand-new age group team in the Boston Metro Area. We are currently seeking our first Head Coach to oversee the program. We use a well developed feeder program and will be progressing those kids into our first two levels of the age group swim program.

AQUATICS SUPERVISOR

The Aquatics Supervisor is responsible for facilitation of the daily routines of the Lifeguards and Pool Attendants and assisting with coordinating supportive services from other departments. The Aquatics Supervisor is responsible for training, development, leadership and guidance for Lifeguards and Pool Attendants.

HEAD COACH OF MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Union College, a highly selective liberal arts institution located in Schenectady, New York is accepting applications for the position of full time Aquatics Director/Head Coach Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. The men’s and women’s swimming & diving program is a member of NCAA Division III and the Liberty League. Union College sponsors 26 intercollegiate sports, 24 in Division III, with Ice Hockey competing at Division I.

HEAD COACH/ BEGINNER USA SWIM TEAM

The FLagler FLUiD Swim Team, LLC is seeking a Head Swim Coach, in Palm Coast, Florida. The team is a year-round beginner competitive USA Swimmer team, with a 501(c)3 booster club. The ideal candidate should be interested in developing swimmers new to the program, but also be able to meet the needs of senior-level competitive swimmers in a flexible and welcoming swim club environment.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM COACH JCCNS SEA SERPENTS

The JCCNS Sea Serpents is a young, fast growing year-round USA Swim team with approximately 120 swimmers, which includes a Pre-Team, Special Olympics Practice Group, and a summer league team. These past few seasons we had multiple top ten swimmers, three zone qualifiers, and multiple Sectional Qualifiers.

FULL-TIME SWIM COACH – WHITECAPS OF WESTLAKE, AUSTIN, TEXAS

We are looking for a Full-Time Lead Swim Coach to assist with the Whitecaps of Westlake (WOW) swim club, as well as to provide lessons and support to the Aquatic Center. The team practices at The Eanes Aquatic Facility – a brand new, state of the art $10 million indoor aquatics facility located in West Lake Hills/Austin Texas.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 111,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 702,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 347,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 339,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.