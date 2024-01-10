See 18 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2024

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

2024 SPIRE Summer Swim Camp 25% Discount Ends Jan 31st 2024

SPIRE Summer Swim Camps run from April to August in 2024, and the 25% discount on those camps only lasts through Jan 31st of 2024. It’s a great value on the total cost of a great camp experience.

SPIRE December and January Winter Extended Training Camp – See Dates



A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

2024 Total Performance Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

For over 40 years, we have provided what matters to swimmers and parents most: world-class coaching, excellence in training and technique, personal attention, mentoring and lots of fun! Our camps are located at prestigious liberal arts schools with top-rated facilities and safe campuses. Come find out for yourself why over 10,000 young athletes from 49 states and 13 countries have chosen our swim camps to achieve their Total Performance!

2024 Florida Gator Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. The camps emphasize technical skills, training habits, and mental preparation as well as the importance of health and fitness in a structured, fun, and enthusiastic Gator environment. Campers will interact with Olympic Gold Medalists, World and NCAA Champions, as well as Olympic and World Championship coaches.

2024 Bolles Swim Camp – Sign Up Today

The Bolles School Sharks are very proud of its long TRADITION of EXCELLENCE since its inception in 1977. In its 45 years of existence, the Bolles School Sharks have proven itself as one of the premier teams in the history of United States Swimming by winning State, Southeastern, Regional, and National competitions as well as setting National Age Group. Junior National, National, International and World Records. The Bolles School Sharks program has developed individual and relay champions at every level of competitive swimming.

2024 University of Northern Colorado Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The main focus of our technique camp is on in depth analysis of all four strokes and technique for starts and turns. Campers learn the skills and drills used by Olympians and NCAA Champions to maximize their efficiency in the water. We provide underwater and overwater video feedback and elite one on one instruction. This camp also includes training sessions, fun team building games and activities, motivational talks, and educational sessions to enhance training and performance.

2024 Michigan Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Michigan has a rich history of training Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions and Big Ten champions, having been represented at 23 of the Olympic Games dating back to 1904. Michigan Swimmers and Divers account for 201 NCAA individual championships, 12 NCAA team championships, over 100 Big Ten individual championships and 64 Big Ten team championships. At Michigan, our mantra is: It’s not every 4 years, its every day! This mentality helps our athletes train at an elite level each and every day and is the cornerstone of our success!

2024 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University – Sign Up Today

The Neal Studd Swim Camp at Florida State University, is a camp that focuses on giving each swimmer age 7-18 the tools to improve their overall technique. The camp focuses on, fitness, stroke technique, starts, turns, nutrition and mental training. Each camper will recieve specific instruction on all 4 strokes, turns and starts. There will be classroom sessions on these principles as well as talks on nutrition. We will also have champion swimmers come in to talk to our campers. Our goal each session is to give your camper the tools to improve their swimming as well as give them a renewed love of the sport! We love to hear from our campers each year, that they have a “renewed love of the sport” and/or that they “were so excited to drop time”.

2024 Western Colorado University High Altitude Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Mountaineer High Altitude Training Camps offer the most unique training experience in the country. Each athlete will receive a free camp T-shirt & swim cap. Additionally, meals will be provided & athletes will be lodged in college dorm rooms. All attendees will get to meet with collegiate athletes! Camps will focus on teaching, refining, and reinforcing elite swimming techniques as well as aerobic-based training. Swimmers will walk away with a deeper understanding of their strokes as well as their starts, turns, and finishes.

2024 Auburn War Eagle Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Head Coach Ryan Wochomurka will lead the Auburn swim camps, along with Auburn’s coaching staff, special guest Rowdy Gaines, and a qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers.

2024 Navy Elite Swim Camps, Sprint Camp – Sign Up Today

Navy Sports Camps are offered throughout the year on the iconic campus of the United States Naval Academy located within walking distance of shops, restaurants, and hotels in historic Annapolis, MD. Just like our student-athletes and coaches, Navy Sports Camps are the BEST of the BEST. Every camper will have the opportunity to learn from the coaching staff, develop new relationships, and understand what it takes to be a Navy student-athlete. It is truly a one-of-a-kind camp experience; we look forward to seeing YOU soon!

2024 Navy Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Our most important goal is to provide you the very best in individual instruction and evaluation, camper experience, and safety/supervision. The purpose of our camp is to offer you with a unique and awesome environment to learn as well as develop your competitive strokes including all related starts, turns and finishes. Navy Swimming Camp is a stroke-intensive camp. You will receive individual attention. Additional training sessions are offered for those desiring to improve conditioning while at camp. Video analysis, dry land activities designed to improve individual fitness levels, performance, training, goal-setting and leadership presentations, are all part of a full schedule in 2023.

2024 University of Wisconsin Badger Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The University of Wisconsin Badger Swim camps provide an enjoyable, challenging learning experience for campers. Come join us and the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center located within the Nicholas Recreation Center on the beautiful campus of the University of Wisconsin. Our various camps focus on different aspects of being a successful swimmer. All sessions of Badger Sports Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

2024 Mizzou Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

One of the finest on-campus swimming and diving facilities in the nation, the Mizzou Aquatic Center serves as the home of Missouri’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs and has hosted some of the nation’s top meets. Opened in 2005, the Mizzou Aquatic Center features a 50-meter competitive pool with a moveable hydraulic floor. The pool’s water is kept between 78 and 80 degrees at all times with a maximum depth of eight feet, six inches.

2024 Aggie Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

The Aggie Swim Camp is open on a first-come, first serve basis to any individual who satisfies the age, grade level, and/or gender requirements set forth in the registration materials. Male and female swimmers (ages 8-18) of any ability level are welcome to attend. It is highly recommended, but not required, that swimmers have competitive experience prior to attending.

2023 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – See Dates



his camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

2024 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

2024 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – Sign Up Today

Thank you for visiting the official website of Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp. Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camps are led by Nic Askew and the Swim & Dive Camp staff. For more information about our camps, please sign up at the link in the title.

