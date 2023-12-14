2024 University of Northern Colorado Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

›› Payment Policy

$175 nonrefundable deposit due at registration. Full payment due two weeks prior to camp start, no refunds will be made after this time.

›› Technique Camps

The main focus of our technique camp is on in depth analysis of all four strokes and technique for starts and turns. Campers learn the skills and drills used by Olympians and NCAA Champions to maximize their efficiency in the water. We provide underwater and overwater video feedback and elite one on one instruction. This camp also includes training sessions, fun team building games and activities, motivational talks, and educational sessions to enhance training and performance.

›› Training Camp

In our training camp, swimmers will get the benefits of high altitude training (in water and dryland) while getting consistent technical feedback from our college coaches in a fun, motivational environment. In addition to our training sessions we will cover educational topics such as recovery, race preparation and mental training.

›› Discounts

→ A $25.00 discount is available for siblings after one camper pays in full

→ A 10% discount is also available for UNC Employees.

→ A $25.00 discount is available for Groups of 10 or more after the first is paid in full.

University of Northern Colorado Swim Camps is a SwimSwam Partner.