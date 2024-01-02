2024 SPIRE Summer Swim Camp 25% Discount Ends Jan 31st 2024

2024 SPIRE SWIM CAMPS – Sign Up Today
A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.
1-Day Freestyle Stroke Clinic
Take your freestyle swimming to the next level with our 1-day clinic at SPIRE. Refine your freestyle technique by learning about body position, arm technique, kick mechanics, and breathing. Instruction is led by SPIRE Swim Head Coach, Thad Schultz and swim coaching staff. Continue becoming a stronger athlete out of the pool with Performance Training.
Date:
- Saturday, April 6, 2024
Time:
- 9:00am – 4:00pm
Cost:
- $125
Ages:
- 10-18 (boys & girls)
Each camper receives:
- Expert-level instruction from SPIRE Swim coaching staff
- Performance Training
- Lunch at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camp T-Shirt
- Use of Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
1-Day Butterfly Stroke Clinic
Bring precision to your butterfly stroke with our 1-day clinic at SPIRE. Led by SPIRE Head Coach, Thad Schultz and his coaching staff, learn about every element of the butterfly stroke with in-pool drills and technical analysis. In addition to butterfly stroke training, take part in a Performance Training session to enhance your athletic ability in practices & competitions.
Date:
- Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time:
- 9:00am – 4:00pm
Cost:
- $125
Ages:
- 10-18 (boys & girls)
Each camper receives:
- Expert-level instruction from SPIRE Swim coaching staff
- Performance Training
- Lunch at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camp T-Shirt
- Use of Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
1-Day Backstroke Clinic
Take your backstroke swimming abilities to the next level with our 1-day backstroke swim clinic. Led by SPIRE Head Coach, Thad Schultz and his coaching staff, learn about every element of the backstroke stroke with in-pool drills and technical analysis. In addition to backstroke training, take part in a Performance Training session to enhance your athletic ability in practices & competitions.
Date:
- Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
- 9:00am – 4:00pm
Cost:
- $125
Ages:
- 10-18 (boys & girls)
Each camper receives:
- Expert-level instruction from SPIRE Swim coaching staff
- Performance Training
- Lunch at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camp T-Shirt
- Use of Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
1-Day Breaststroke Clinic
Refine your breaststroke technique with our 1-day clinic at SPIRE. Led by SPIRE Head Coach, Thad Schultz and his coaching staff, learn about every element of the breaststroke with in-pool drills and technical analysis. In addition to breaststroke training, take part in a Performance Training session to enhance your athletic ability in practices & competitions.
Date:
- Saturday, April 27, 2024
Time:
- 9:00am – 4:00pm
Cost:
- $125
Ages:
- 10-18 (boys & girls)
Each camper receives:
- Expert-level instruction from SPIRE Swim coaching staff
- Performance Training
- Lunch at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camp T-Shirt
- Use of Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
5-Day Stroke Camp
The 5-Day Swim Stroke Camp will only focus on the four competitive swimming strokes through a combination of drills, skills and training. Swimmers will receive intensive instruction with two daily water sessions focusing on technique, body positioning, alignment and breathing. Each athlete will receive individual attention from the SPIRE Swimming staff comprised of outstanding coaches and instructors.
Dates:
- June 23-27, 2024
Schedule:
Boarding
- Arrive Day 1 at 9:00am
- Camp concludes on final day at 12:00pm
Day
- Arrive Day 1 at 9:00am
- Camp concludes on final day at 12:00pm
Cost:
- $1,200 boarding
- $750 day
Ages:
- 10-18 boys & girls)
Each camper will receive:
- Elite-level instruction from SPIRE Swim coaching staff
- Performance Training
- Mental Skills Training
- Use of SPIRE Recharge and Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
- On-campus dorm accommodations and evening activities (for boarding campers)
- Meals at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camp T-Shirt
Summer Extended Training
Take your training to a new level by immersing yourself in our Academy-style extended training options. This training experience includes daily sessions in the pool, Performance Training assessments and workouts, Mental Skills Training, and the chance to live the Academy life as you bring your game to a higher level.
In addition to your training, you can enjoy your evenings exploring SPIRE, participating in group activities, and going on off-campus excursions to experience the attractions Northeast Ohio has to offer.
2-Week Program:
- Daily training sessions with SPIRE Swim staff focusing on specific areas of your game
- 5-point physical & athletic assessments to develop a training plan specific to your body and goals
- Multiple training sessions in Mental Skills
- Unlimited use of SPIRE Recharge – a sports performance recovery center built to reduce injury and recover your body more quickly
- Unlimited access to Adrenaline Monkey Ninja Course at SPIRE, a fun and challenging ninja course with obstacles testing your strength, balance, and body awareness
- Includes trip(s) off-campus (Example: Cleveland Guardians game, shopping, sightseeing, and more).
- Package Upgrades (additional fees apply):
- English Lessons
- Airport ground transportation
Dates:
2-Week Programs:
- June 9-22, 2024
- July 7-25, 2024
- August 4-16, 2024
Schedule:
Boarding
- Campers arrive Sunday before 7:00pm
- Camp concludes on Friday at 12:00pm
Day
- Campers arrive Monday at 9:00am
- Camp concludes on last day at 12:00pm
Cost:
3-Week Programs:
- $4,925 boarding
- $1,930 day
2-Week Programs:
- $3,295 boarding
- $1,340 day
Ages:
- 13-18 (boys and girls)
Each camper receives:
- Extensive and personalized instruction from SPIRE Swim Head Coach & swim coaching staff
- Performance Training assessments and workout program
- Mental Skills Training with Director of Mindset Development
- Use of SPIRE Recharge recovery room and Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
- On-campus dorm accommodations
- Meals at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camps T-Shirt
- Fun group activities
- Off-campus excursion(s)
5-Day Training Camp
SPIRE’s 5-Day Swim Training Camp will incorporate daily training sessions for all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes. Additional training focuses on starts, turns, transitions and finishes. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility. Improve your mental toughness and ability to control emotions with Mental Skills training. This camp is for athletes with at least 2 years of year-round swimming experience.
Dates:
- August 5-9, 2024
- August 11-15, 2024
Schedule:
- Boarding campers arrive Sunday August 4 or 10 at 5:00pm
- Day campers arrive Monday at 9:00am
- Camp concludes Friday at 12:00pm
Cost:
- $1,200 boarding
- $750 day
What campers receive:
- Elite-level instruction from SPIRE Swim coaching staff
- Performance Training
- Mental Skills Training
- Use of SPIRE Recharge and Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
- On-campus dorm accommodations and evening activities (for boarding campers)
- Meals at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camp T-Shirt
3-Day Starts & Turns Camp
The SPIRE Swim Starts & Turn Camp will only focus on starts and turns with an emphasis on mastering these often-overlooked skills into a true competitive advantage in the pool. This training will benefit sprinters and long-distance swimmers alike, helping you reach top speed quickly and efficiently. In addition to your time in the pool, gain more athleticism with Performance Training. Sharpen your mental toughness with an introduction to Mental Skills training.
Date:
- August 9-11, 2024
Schedule:
- Arrive Friday at 3:00pm
- Day 2 training from 9:00am to 4:00pm
- Camp concludes Sunday at 12:00pm
Cost:
- $760 boarding
- $520 day
Each camper receives:
- Elite-level instruction from SPIRE Swim coaching staff
- Performance Training
- Mental Skills Training
- Use of SPIRE Recharge and Adrenaline Monkey ninja course
- On-campus dorm accommodations and evening activities (for boarding campers)
- Meals at SPIRE Fuel
- SPIRE Camp T-Shirt