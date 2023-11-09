2023 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

DATES

December 28th & 29th, 2023

WHO

Grades 2nd – 8th

*Only swimmers in grades 8th grade and lower are allowed to attend.

*NCAA Recruiting Shut Down Dec.18 – Jan. 7. NO talk or text allowed with high school athletes and their parents during this time period.

COST

$400 per Swimmer

*$50 non-refundable deposit option*

*Only one discount can be applied during the registration process

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28TH

9:15am | Check-In at Pool

9:30am – 11:30am | Pool Session

11:45am – 12:45pm | Classroom Session

12:45pm – 1:30pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:30pm – 3:30pm | Pool Session

3:45pm | Swimmer Pick Up

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29TH

9:15am | Check-In at Pool

9:30am – 11:30am | Pool Session

11:45am – 12:45pm | Classroom Session

12:45pm – 1:30pm | Lunch Break (Provided On Site)

1:30pm – 3:30pm | Pool Session

3:45pm | Swimmer Pick Up

2023 Winter Breaststroke Camp – REGISTER HERE

SERGIO LOPEZ MIRO

HEAD COACH

Sergio Lopez Miro, four-time Olympic Coach, two-time Olympian and 1988 bronze medal winner, was named the Director of Virginia Tech Swimming & Diving in May of 2018 by Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.

Since Lopez Miro took the helm, the Hokies have seen a quick rise in the national rankings. In 2023 Lopez Miro led the men’s team to their highest NCAA finish in program history. The men placed 9th with 133 points, and Ramadan became the program’s first-ever NCAA Champion. They accumulated a total of six All-American honors and four honorable mentions. The women’s team also added an All-American during the 2022 season. Earlier in the season, the men made their highest ACC finish since 2014, placing second with 1008 points and earning 11 medals. Lopez Miro was named the men’s VaSID Coach of the Year.

The 2020-21 season was a breakout season for both the men’s and women’s teams. On the men’s side, the Hokies recorded an 11th place finish at NCAA Championships; with the most points scored in school history (135). The Hokies followed that up with another 11th-place finish in 2022, breaking the record with 143 points from the men.The women finished 21st in 2021, with the 2nd highest finish in school history, scoring the most points in school history (55). Through these performances, the Hokies earned 15 All-American Honors.

The Hokies also made a splash at the 2021 ACC Championship meet where Youssef Ramadan was named ACC Freshman of the Year (20-21). Youssef also became the fastest freshman in NCAA History with his performance in the 100 Butterfly (44.32).

Since taking over the program in 2018, the Hokies have seen 39 school records, 34 All-American performers and an ACC Champion. Lopez Miro’s Hokies have rewritten the all-time top-10 list with the men’s team producing 178 top-10 performances, while the women’s team has produced an impressive 121 Top-10 performances.

His program has also excelled in the classroom. For the past three seasons, both the men’s and women’s teams were named CSCAA Scholar All-American Teams. Forty-eight Hokies have been named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans; and 20 to the All-ACC Academic Team.

Lopez Miro sent 16 Hokies to the 2020 Olympic Trials. While the Hokies had a strong showing at trials, it was highlighted by AJ Pouch’s performance in the 200 Breaststroke with a fifth-place finish, as well as Blake Manoff’s semi-final appearance in the 100 Fly.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw eight athletes coached under Lopez Miro heading into the games. Highlighted by current Hokie Youssef Ramadan placing 16th overall in the 100m Butterfly with an Egyptian national record time of 51.67. Another notable performance was that of Santo Condorelli winning a silver medal in the 400 Free Relay.

Lopez Miro joined the Hokies after spending the two seasons as the associate head coach at Auburn University, following a two-year stint as the head high performance coach of the Singapore Swimming Association.

CHRISTIANSBURG AQUATIC CENTER

In 2010, the Virginia Tech swimming and diving teams moved their home to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center after spending decades at the pool inside of War Memorial Gym on Tech’s campus.

A joint venture between the town of Christiansburg and Tech, the nearly $15 million CAC officially opened its doors in July of 2010, and it serves as the hosts of the Hokies’ home meets in addition to the teams’ practice facility.

The facility ranks as one of the best in the ACC and drew conference-wide recognition in the winter of 2012 by serving as the hosts for the ACC Championships. Tech fared well at its home venue, with the men’s team finishing a program-best second and the women’s team coming in fourth.

The CAC, a 62,000 square-foot facility, features a full-size, 50-meter Olympic-style pool, which is double the length of the pool at War Memorial Gym. All collegiate competitions take place in 25-yard lanes – a distance that is achieved by properly positioning the pair of 6-foot bulkheads. A long-course option, though, allows the swimmers to work on their endurance.

The pool has depths ranging from 7 to 17 feet. The lanes are 9 feet wide, which makes for a faster pool, and the average water temperature of the pool is 82 degrees.

2023 Winter Breaststroke Camp – REGISTER HERE

Sergio Lopez Swim Camps are a SwimSwam Partner.