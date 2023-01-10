USA Deaf Swimming Seeking Athletes For 2023 Worlds

Courtesy: USA Deaf Swimming

USA Deaf Swimming is forming Team USA to compete in the 2023 World Deaf Swimming Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina in August 2023.

The 6th World Deaf Swimming Championships is a long course meters competition being held from August 13 – 19, 2023 in the Olympic Swimming Complex – Parque Roca, Buenos Aires where more than 30 countries and 300 athletes will participate. The USA dominated swimming at the 24th Deaf Olympics held in Brazil in May 2022.

“Team USA is seeking to do the same at Deaf Worlds in 2023” said Mark Cronk of USA Deaf Swimming. “Worlds are an amazing experience for these athletes. There’s nothing like representing your country on the world stage.”

Cronk also highlighted the need for sponsors and donors to enable Team USA to compete. In 2021 a lack of financial support caused USA Deaf Swimming to withdraw from the 1st World Deaf Short Course Championships hosted by Poland.

“Deaf sports don’t receive [government] funding like the Olympics and Paralympics. We rely entirely on the generosity of individuals and companies who believe in these athletes and love the sport.”

Information about donating to USA Deaf Swimming is available at their website.

Deaf athletes can apply to join Team USA by submitting an application prior to January 31, 2023. Application information and qualification requirements are found at www.deafswim.org (https://www.gomotionapp.com/ team/usds/page/membership/ apply-for-team-usa- international-competition). USA Deaf Swimming plans to announce Team USA before March 1, 2023.