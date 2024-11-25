School Records Fall On Day 4 As Brown Sweeps The 2024 Bruno Invitational

2024 Bruno Invite

November 21-24, 2024

Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center — Providence, Rhode Island

SCY (25 yards)

Results: “2024 Bruno Invite” on Meet Mobile

Final Team Scores

Men

Brown — 2374 Drexel — 1312.5 Binghampton — 1136 Georgetown — 1046.5 Rider — 469.5 Colgate — 383.5

Women

Brown — 2132.5 Georgetown — 1136 Drexel — 1107.5 New Hampshire — 916.5 Colgate — 783.5 Binghamton — 685 Rider — 171

Brown University collected eight victories on the final day of their Bruno Invite to clinch the win on both the women’s and men’s sides of the meet. After a distance session where the Brown men swept the 1650 freestyle podium and freshman Crystal Yuen placed second behind Drexel’s Brittany Corbett (16:36.67), Brown opened the last finals session by dominating the 200 backstroke. Freshman Livia Venditti broke the program record with her first-place finish, clocking 1:56.41. She took .54 seconds off the 1:56.95 standard Sarah Welch set in 2020 as Jenna Reznicek touched second.

Marton Nagy, another freshman, claimed the men’s 200 backstroke for Brown. A freshman from Hungary, Nagy has been a strong addition to the roster through the first term of his collegiate career. He clocked a lifetime-best 1:43.46 to win, vaulting up to second in school history, only .11 seconds from the school record that’s stood since 2022.

One day removed from a 22.76 50 breaststroke split, Jack Kelly stamped his authority on the 200 breaststroke. He finished eighth in the event at the 2024 NCAA Championships, becoming Brown’s first NCAA ‘A’ finalist since 1944. He won the 200 breaststroke at the Bruno Invite by 6.53 seconds, swimming a 1:52.56 to tie for the fifth-fastest swim of his career and exactly what he went in finals at the 2023 Bruno Invite.

Nagy and Kelly were also part of Brown’s ‘B’ 400 freestyle relay team. Nagy led off in 43.79 and Kelly split 43.48 as the ‘B’ team took second in 2:54.96, three-hundredths behind the ‘A’ squad of Jerry O’Mara, Marcus Lee, Jonathan Gim, and Donavan Jeng.

Junior Catherine Yu swam 2:13.87 to win the 200 breaststroke, giving Brown another event sweep. Binghamton’s Lauren Kuzma broke her program record, touching second in 2:15.38.

Brown senior Zehra Bilgin won the 200 fly in 1:57.22 ahead of a pair of school records for Georgetown and Drexel. The Hoyas’ Angelica Reali clocked 1:58.33 for second place, breaking the school record of 2:00.36 she set at a dual meet two weeks ago. Drexel’s Megan Ehrnfeldt swam 1:59.41 in 200 fly prelims, breaking the Dragons’ program record before finishing fifth in the final.

Binghamton’s Eli Lanfear had a record-breaking meet. After taking down the school record in the 100 fly, Lanfear broke the school and America East conference records with his win in the 100 freestyle. Lanfear swam 43.21, breaking the school and conference record of 43.68 that Kaan Tayla swam 18 years ago.

Lanfear also teamed with Liam Preston, Cullin Cole, and Evan Peters to break the school and America East records in the 400 freestyle relay. The quartet finished fourth overall, but their 2:55.91 lowered both records from their 2023 mark of 2:56.25 by .34 seconds.

Audrey Mahoney won UNH’s lone event on the final day of the meet. She charged on the second 50 of the women’s 100 freestyle and split 25.70 to pull even with Mariana Alencar and Lillian Kinginsmith as they came under the flags. At the touch, Mahoney got the better of the other two, swimming 49.83 to beat Alencar by a hundredth (49.84) and Klinginsmith by eight-hundredths (49.91).

Drexel’s Kuba Kwasny closed out the individual event slate at the invite by winning the men’s 200 butterfly (1:46.15).