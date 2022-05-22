Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sarah Sjostrom’s Favorite Swimming Memory And Her Legacy To Swimming

SwimSwam’s Giusy Cisale met Sarah Sjostrom during the 2022 global sales meeting organized by arena in Sardinia, Italy.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sarah Sjostrom won the gold medal and broke the World Record in women’s 100m butterfly with a time of  55.48. She was the first woman from Sweden to win an Olympic gold medal. One year later, at the FINA World Aquatics Championship in Budapest, she set another two world records that are still standing, in the women’s 50 free and 100 free with times of 23.67 and 51.71, respectively.

The gold medal in the women’s 100-meter butterfly in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics is one of the favorite memories in her career.

Sjostrom said:

“I’m very proud of how I handled the Olympic final in 100m butterfly. I had a lot of pressure on me. In my mind the only thing I could think of was like ‘Ok, this your moment to win a gold medal at the Olympics. If I don’t win now, probably never win”.

She’s also very proud of her world Record in 50m butterfly. Sjostrom set that World Record in 24.43 during the 2014 Sweden National Championship.

“I’m very proud of my world record in 50m fly”, Sjostrom said. “Probably my world record in 100m fly will be beat very soon” . “I feel like my world record in 50 meters fly is something that I leave to swimming

