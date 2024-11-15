Sara Curtis Shines In The 100m Free: At 18, She Inches Closer to Pellegrini’s National Record

At the Italian Short Course Open Championships in Riccione, Sara Curtis, just 18 years old, made history with a remarkable personal best of 52.37 in the women’s 100-meter freestyle. This performance places her as the second-fastest Italian woman of all time, just 0.27 behind the national record of Federica Pellegrini (52.10), set in Riccione back in 2019.

Italy’s Top Performers in Women’s 100m Freestyle (Short Course)

Curtis not only claimed the national title but also secured her qualification for the Budapest SC World Championships, comfortably beating the qualifying time of 52.6. Her race demonstrated exceptional strategy, with a fast opening 50 meters and a well-paced, powerful finish, showcasing technical maturity far beyond her years.

The 100m Freestyle: A Historic Performance

Curtis’ dominance was evident from the start, with confidence and poise marking her approach to the race. Her split at the halfway mark (25.17) was on par with some of the world’s best, but it was her strong return in the second 50 meters that truly made the difference (27.20). Clocking 52.37, Curtis solidified her place in the elite of Italian swimming.

Speaking to Rai Sport after the race, Curtis expressed her joy: “I’m thrilled to have achieved three major goals: qualifying for Budapest, setting a new personal best, and climbing to the second spot in the all-time Italian rankings.”

A Rising Star in Italian Swimming

With this performance, Curtis cements her status as one of Italy’s most promising swimmers, capable of competing at the highest international level. Her time of 52.37 currently ranks as the seventh fastest in the world for the 2024-2025 short course season, placing her among the sport’s elite:

2024-2025 SCM Women’s 100 Freestyle Rankings

Curtis’ achievement opens new doors for Italy, particularly for the women’s relay teams, which have struggled in recent years. This performance, combined with solid results from Sofia Morini (52.85) and Chiara Tarantino (53.15), hints at a promising resurgence in Italian women’s freestyle.

Sara Curtis’ remarkable performance in the 100m freestyle reignited hopes for Italy’s women’s 4×100 freestyle relay.

Historically, Italy’s women’s relay teams have had moments of glory, including a silver medal at the 2016 World Championships in Windsor and a bronze at the 2014 World Championships in Doha, both achieved by a quartet featuring Federica Pellegrini, Erika Ferraioli, Silvia Di Pietro, and Aglaia Pezzato.

However, recent years have seen a decline, with no Italian women’s team competing in the 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2022 Melbourne Short Course World Championships.

Now, with a youthful lineup led by Curtis (18 years old) and supported by Sofia Morini (21) and Chiara Tarantino (20) Italy fields the youngest team in the event, averaging just 20.5 years.

This rising generation aims to bring Italy back to the forefront, with the upcoming Budapest World Championships offering a stage for redemption and a potential return to the international podium.

The Race Recap

The podium was completed by Sofia Morini and Chiara Tarantino, with times of 52.85 and 53.15, respectively. While both delivered strong performances, they fell short of the individual qualification time for Budapest. However, their efforts highlight the growing depth of talent in Italian women’s swimming, paving the way for competitive relay teams at the international level.

At just 18 years old, Sara Curtis has already proven her ability to excel under pressure, combining raw talent with mature race strategy. Her stunning performance in Riccione suggests that she is well on her way to leaving an indelible mark on the sport, not only in Italy but on the global stage.