Gabi Brito, Kayla Han & Eli Siniak Hit Top 10 All-Time Age Group Swims At Kevin Perry Invite

2024 Kevin Perry Senior Invitational

November 7-10, 2024

La Mirada, California

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 Legends of Coaching Series-Kevin Perry”

A trio of swimmers cracked the top 10 all-time in their respective age group rankings last weekend at the Kevin Perry Senior Invitational in La Mirada, Calif., a meet that featured the #2 ranked recruits in both the girls’ high school class of 2025 and 2026.

Teagan O’Dell, who was ranked 2nd in our most recruit rankings for the girls’ class of 2025 but essentially slots into the top spot after #1 Alex Shackell deferred her enrollment, posted three best times at the competition and moved up in the all-time ranks in the girls’ 17-18 age group.

O’Dell, 18, set a new lifetime best in the 400 IM, clocking 4:05.22 to move into 21st all-time in the age group. She had previously been 4:06.99 in March 2023.

She also set bests in the 100 free (48.20), ranking 41st all-time for 17-18s, and the 200 fly (1:57.32), inching past her previous bests of 48.24 and 1:57.51.

The Cal commit also set season-bests in the 200 free (1:44.58), 200 back (1:51.28), 100 breast (1:00.84) and 200 IM (1:54.51). In the 200 back, her swim moved her into 24th all-time in the age group, with her PB of 1:51.00 having been set while she was still in the 15-16 age group.

Kayla Han, the #2 recruit in the girls’ high school class of 2026 who committed to Indiana in September, had a strong showing after recently moving back to La Mirada Armada after spending a year at Carmel.

Han cracked the top 10 all-time in two events in the girls’ 15-16 age group, clocking 9:30.10 in the 1000 free to rank 7th and 4:05.51 in the 400 IM to rank 10th. She had previously been 9:40.05 in the 1000 free (done during a 1650) and 4:06.20 in the 400 IM, both done last December.

The 16-year-old set a number of other best times, moving to 32nd all-time in the 200 IM (1:57.27), 48th in the 200 fly (1:56.44) and 98th in the 200 free (1:46.28). She added a best time of 50.27 in the 100 free, and also went 4:38.58 in the 500 free, just shy of her PB of 4:38.12 which ranks her 16th in the age group.

The swimmer who climbed the highest in the all-time age group rankings at the meet was Beach Cities Swimming’s Gabi Brito, who jumped up to 4th for 13-14 girls in two races.

Brito, 14, set best times of 52.24 in the 100 fly and 1:57.21 in the 200 IM, both ranking 4th all-time in the 13-14 age group. She also went 48.78 in the 100 free for 6th all-time, 22.49 in the 50 free for 10th, 53.75 in the 100 back for 35th and 1:57.09 in the 200 back for 56th.

Her older sister, USC commit Bella Brito, set new personal bests in the 100 free (48.55) and 100 fly (53.19), and neared her PB in the 100 breast (1:00.31). Her swims rank her #1 this season for 17-year-old girls in the 100 breast, 2nd in the 100 free and 3rd in the 100 fly.

On the boys’ side, 14-year-old Eli Siniak highlighted the action by dropping a time of 55.87 in the 100 breast, ranking him 7th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. That swim slaughtered his previous best time of 57.29, set in March.

The Irvine Novaquatics product also moved to 57th all-time in the age group in the 50 free (21.07), and set two more best times in the 100 free (47.52) and 100 fly (51.41).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS