Sanberk Oktar Lowers Turkish 200 IM Record, 15th Turkish Record To Fall In 2021

NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET
- May 27 – May 30, 2021
- Edirne, Turkey
- Long Course Meters (50m)
- Results
Swimming at the 2021 National Team Selection Meet in Edirne, Turkey, Sanberk Yigit Oktar lowered the Turkish record in the men’s 200 IM with a 2:00.94. Oktar took the record by just 0.01 seconds from Metin Aydin who held it previously at a 2:00.95 from the 2019 Turkish Championships.
Without a full split breakdown available for Aydin’s 2019 swim, we know that he split a 56.61 on the opening 100, just 0.31 slower than Oktar’s 2021 opening split of 56.30. Oktar’s full split breakdown was as follows:
|Stroke
|Split
|Butterfly
|26.32
|Backstroke
|29.98 (56.30)
|Breaststroke
|35.10 (1:31.40)
|Freestyle
|29.54 (2:00.94)
|Total
|2:00.94
That swim for Oktar was more than a second quicker than his former PB in the event of 2:02.10 which he set in March 2020 in Istanbul. While he was fast enough to set the new Turkish record in the event, Oktar couldn’t quite clinch the FINA A and Olympic qualifying standard in the event of 1:59.67.
Turkey’s current Tokyo 2020 Olympic roster is as follows:
Men
- Umitcan Gures – 100 butterfly
- Berkay-Omer Ogretir – 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke
- Berke Saka – 200 backstroke
- Emre Sakci – 100 breaststroke
Women
- Beril Bocekler – 400 freestyle, 1500 freestyle
- Deniz Ertan – 800 freestyle
- Viktoriya Gunes – 200 IM
- Merve Tuncel – 800 freestyle, 1500 freestyle
Oktar’s 200 IM record was one of four national records set at the 2021 National Team Selection Meet as Mert Ali Satir and Selen Ozbilen lowered the respective men’s 100 backstroke and women’s 100 freestyle records as well. Additionally, Berke Saka, Berkay Öğretir, Ümit Güreş, and Emre Sakçı lowered the men’s 4×100 medley relay.
With the addition of Oktar’s 200 IM, Turkey has now seen a total of 15 national records get broken in 2021 alone.
Turkish Records Broken Thus Far In 2021 (Jan 1, 2021 – June 3, 2021)
- Men’s 800 free: Mert Kilavuz (7:54.77)
- Men’s 1500 free: Mert Kilavuz (15:06.42)
- Men’s 100 back: Mert Ali Satir (54.92)
- Men’s 200 back: Berke Saka (1:57.36)
- Men’s 50 fly: Umitcan Gures (23.67)
- Men’s 100 fly: Umitcan Gures (51.91)
- Men’s 200 IM: Sanberk Yigit Oktar (2:00.94)
- Men’s 4×100 medley relay: Saka, Ogretir, Gures, Sakci (3:35.98)
- Women’s 100 frees: Selen Ozbilen (54.79)
- Women’s 400 free: Beril Bocekler (4:06.68)
- Women’s 800 free: Merve Tuncel (8:26.06)
- Women’s 200 fly: Defne Tecyildiz (2:09.37)
- Women’s 4×200 free relay: Guvenc, Bocekler, Tuncel, Ertan (8:02.76)
- Women’s 4×100 medley relay: Avramova, Gunes, Ustundag, Ozbilen (4:04.01)
- Mixed 4×200 free relay: Unlu, Turan, Tuncel, Ertan (7:44.02)