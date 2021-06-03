Sanberk Oktar Lowers Turkish 200 IM Record, 15th Turkish Record To Fall In 2021

NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

May 27 – May 30, 2021

Edirne, Turkey

Long Course Meters (50m)

Results

Swimming at the 2021 National Team Selection Meet in Edirne, Turkey, Sanberk Yigit Oktar lowered the Turkish record in the men’s 200 IM with a 2:00.94. Oktar took the record by just 0.01 seconds from Metin Aydin who held it previously at a 2:00.95 from the 2019 Turkish Championships.

Without a full split breakdown available for Aydin’s 2019 swim, we know that he split a 56.61 on the opening 100, just 0.31 slower than Oktar’s 2021 opening split of 56.30. Oktar’s full split breakdown was as follows:

Stroke Split Butterfly 26.32 Backstroke 29.98 (56.30) Breaststroke 35.10 (1:31.40) Freestyle 29.54 (2:00.94) Total 2:00.94

That swim for Oktar was more than a second quicker than his former PB in the event of 2:02.10 which he set in March 2020 in Istanbul. While he was fast enough to set the new Turkish record in the event, Oktar couldn’t quite clinch the FINA A and Olympic qualifying standard in the event of 1:59.67.

Turkey’s current Tokyo 2020 Olympic roster is as follows:

Men

Umitcan Gures – 100 butterfly

Berkay-Omer Ogretir – 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke

Berke Saka – 200 backstroke

Emre Sakci – 100 breaststroke

Women

Beril Bocekler – 400 freestyle, 1500 freestyle

Deniz Ertan – 800 freestyle

Viktoriya Gunes – 200 IM

Merve Tuncel – 800 freestyle, 1500 freestyle

Oktar’s 200 IM record was one of four national records set at the 2021 National Team Selection Meet as Mert Ali Satir and Selen Ozbilen lowered the respective men’s 100 backstroke and women’s 100 freestyle records as well. Additionally, Berke Saka, Berkay Öğretir, Ümit Güreş, and Emre Sakçı lowered the men’s 4×100 medley relay.

With the addition of Oktar’s 200 IM, Turkey has now seen a total of 15 national records get broken in 2021 alone.

Turkish Records Broken Thus Far In 2021 (Jan 1, 2021 – June 3, 2021)