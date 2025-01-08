San Diego State Women Swim Past Cal State East Bay, Colorado College In Double Dual

Cal State East Bay vs San Diego State vs Colorado College

January 7, 2025

San Diego, Calif.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: San Diego State Athletics

SAN DIEGO – It was just another day at the proverbial office for the San Diego State swim and dive team, which completed its second double dual meet sweep in the past week after sinking Colorado College (116-106) and Cal State East Bay (104-89) on Tuesday at Aztec Aquaplex.

The Aztecs were triumphant in 11 of 13 events, as nine different competitors posted individual victories along with a pair of relays. Consequently, SDSU improves to 9-0 on the season and extends its winning streak to 74 straight dual meets since its last defeat, a 153-147 setback to Colorado State on Jan. 8, 2018.

Among the many highlights for the Scarlet and Black was the return of Alex Roberts to the starting lineup after recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. The two-time reigning Mountain West Swimmer of the Year joined forces with Liv Peebles, Christiana Williams and Kaydence Bispo on SDSU’s victorious 200 medley relay team, which clocked in at 1:43.56, edging the Aztec combo of Abby Storm, Moa Bergdahl, Emily Tenczar and Meredith Smithbaker, who completed the race at 1:44.11.

Roberts later captured an event title in the 100 backstroke with a winning time of 56.02, while Storm was a close second after touching the wall at 56.39, followed by Reka Nyiradi’s fourth-place effort of 58.62.

The Aztecs boasted the top-four swimming in the 200 freestyle, led by newly crowned MW Swimmer of the Week Alli Mann, who logged a swim of 1:51.76, finishing in front of Wilma Johansson (1:54.12), Bergdahl (1:54.37) and Avery Turney (1:55.15).

In addition, Eva Allan emerged triumphant in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:46.50 in her first start of the season in the event, while Elsa Fullerton (11:03.01) took second.

Likewise, SDSU posted a 1-2 finish in the 50 freestyle, where Smithbaker touched the wall at 23:18 to edge Bispo, who clocked in at 23:38.

Shortly thereafter, the Scarlet and Black duplicated the feat in the 400 individual medley, where Nyiradi recorded a victorious time of 4:30.52, while Grace Mering followed in second at 4:32.72.

Following a break, the Aztecs’ victory streak was snapped in the 100 butterfly, as Tenczar (56.12) and Peebles (56.70) finished second and third, respectively, behind East Bay’s Tehani Kong (56.07), while SDSU’s Alex Downing took fifth (58.06).

Similarly, the Aztecs fell just short in the 100 freestyle, where Mann logged a second-place swim of 51.61 behind CSUEB’s Brooklyn Dressel (51.08), followed closely by Johansson (52.04) and Turney (52.12), who were slotted third and fourth.

However, San Diego State would soon rebound with a winning formula after grabbing the top four spots in the 500 freestyle. In her first collegiate start in the event, Bispo was victorious after completing the race in 5:05.48, while Allan was second at 5:12.12, followed by Fullerton (5:15.56) and Summer West (5:20.22).

The Aztecs also flexed their muscles in the 100 breastroke, where Bergdahl emerged triumphant with a time of 1:02.32, while Williams (1:03.01) and Elisa Branca (1:04.78) finished second and third, respectively, ahead of Mering (1:08.43), who took fifth.

Not to be outdone, the Scarlet and Black earned a pair of crowns in diving competition, including Taylor Konopacke, who set a career best on the 3-meter springboard with a score of 282.90, while Jessica Schroeder was a close second with a season-best tally of 282.60, with both totals surpassing NCAA zone qualifying standards.

Later in the meet, Schroeder traded placements with her Aztec teammate, capturing the 1-meter title with a collegiate-best total of 274.73 to eclipse another NCAA zone qualifying mark, while Konopacke also notched a career-high score of 256.73 to finish second.

Rounding out the day’s festivities was SDSU’s victory in the 200 freestyle relay, as the team of Peebles, Storm, Johansson and Mann joined forces for a winning time of 1:35.50.

San Diego State swimmers will make the short drive down Interstate 8 to face Mountain West rival Colorado State and the University of San Diego in a three-team invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11, at USD Sports Center Pool, starting at noon PT.

Meanwhile, Aztec divers will compete at the CBU Lancer Invitational, Jan. 9-11, in Riverside, California. Individual results will be ultimately factored into team scores for the SDSU-CSU-USD meet.

Courtesy: Cal State East Bay Athletics

SAN DIEGO — The Cal State East Bay women’s swimming team split a double dual meet Tuesday at the Aztec Aquaplex, falling to San Diego State 104-89 while defeating Colorado College 159-71. It was the first meet for the Pioneers since November as the 2024-25 season resumed with Tuesday’s meet.

Below are some of the most notable Cal State East Bay performances from Tuesday afternoon:

The Pioneers will look to build on their performances in their next meet, a dual against San Jose State. The meet is scheduled for this coming Friday, January 10, at 1 p.m. at the SRAC Pool in San Jose, California.

Courtesy: Colorado College Athletics

The Colorado College women’s swimming and diving team returned to action in the New Year on Tuesday with a double dual against Division I Sn Diego State and Division II Cal State East Bay in San Diego, Calif.

The Tigers were competitive throughout the meet but fell to SDSU, 116-106, and CSEB, 159-71.

CC’s 200 free relay team of Magan Simonson, Sarah Buchman , Adeline Turner and Julia Cox posted the team’s best finish in the pool, finishing third with a time of 1:39.87.

Keller Pooley placed third in both diving events, just ahead of teammate Emma Krasemann in each event.

Simonson posted a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle with a season-best time of 23.99 seconds, while Kylie Spalt placed fourth in the 1000 freestyle in 11:11.27, followed by Nabila Argueta in sixth place.

Malia Hewitt set a season-best time of 4:58.54 and finished seventh in the 400 IM, while Turner did the same in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:02.63.

Alyssa Tungaal swam a season-best 1:00.25 in the 100 butterfly, good for ninth place, and Isabella Cole , Malia Hewitt and Olivia Crisafulli finished seventh, eight and ninth, respectively in the 100 breaststroke, with Crisafulli clocking a season-best time of 1:14.53.

The Tigers return to action this Saturday, Jan. 11, when they host CSU-Pueblo at Schlessman Natatorium, beginning at 11 am.