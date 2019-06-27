Ryan Murphy World Championships Predictions: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Three-time 2016 Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy says he’s training better than ever, including the lead up to the 2016 Olympic Games. In season, he rarely drops into the 52 second range in the 100m back unless he’s within 4 weeks of taper-time. That makes sense. Ryan is pushing a lot of muscle mass, requiring more rest to rip fast swims. He swam a 52.99 100m back at the FINA Champions Series in Indy and 1:55.7 in the 200m back at the recent Cal-Stanford Long Course Duel.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2019 FINA WORD CHAMPIONSHIPS

I predicted Ryan’s Worlds performance earlier this year at:

100m back – 51.6-7

200m back – 1:53.0

I’m adjusting my predictions to 51.78 in 100m back and 1:52.9 in the 200m back. Both performances net him gold. I think Ryan edges Evgeny Rylov in the 2-back, winning by a fingernail.

What are your predictions? What do you think?

Ryan 2016-2018 Performances

Ryan – 2016 Olympics:

100m back – 51.85 (PB)

200m back – 1:53.62

Ryan – 2017 World Champs:

100m back – 52.59

200m back -1:54.21

Ryan – 2018 Pan Pacs:

100m back – 51.94

200m back – 1:53.57 (PB)

FOLLOW GOLD MEDAL MEL ON INSTAGRAM HERE.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.