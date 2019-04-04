Ryan Harty Gets Deferred Adjudication for 2017 Trespassing Incident

University of Texas redshirt junior Ryan Harty has received a deferred adjudication for a trespassing arrest that occurred in 2017, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Harty allegedly entered a woman’s home while shirtless in Austin in 2017, and she ran out the back door and called the police. When the police arrived and confronted him, he tried to run, and they used a taser to subdue him.

Harty was under the influence of a hallucinogenic substance, a friend who had been looking for him at the time of the trespassing told police.

Harty was charged with a Class A misdemeanor, according to the AP report. A Travis Country judge ordered him to perform 50 hours of community service, undergo random drug testing, and pay a $200 fine. As part of the terms, if he maintains good behavior for 14 months, the charge will be dismissed.

A ‘deferred adjudication’ is a form of plea deal in which a defendant pleads “guilty” or “no contest” to criminal charges in exchange for meeting certain requirements (like community service) proposed by the court within a given period of time, and upon completion of the requirements, the defendant avoids a formal conviction on their record or can have their case dismissed (as in Harty’s case).

Harty’s attorney Bruce Fox told the AP it was “a one-time incident,” and that Harty’s criminal record is otherwise clean.

Harty competed for the second-place Longhorns at last week’s 2019 Men’s Division I NCAA Championships. He swam the 200 IM, placing 16th in finals; 100 back, where he was fifth; 200 back, taking ninth; and 200 medley relay, where the team took fourth. Harty is a multi-time Big 12 champion but sat out the 2016-2017 season after fracturing his arm in multiple places, which required surgery.