Distance/Backstroke Double Threat Wozny Commits to Indiana State

Rhiannon Wozny of Providence Senior High School and SwimMAC in Charlotte, North Carolina has announced that she will be swimming for the Indiana State Sycamores starting in the fall of 2019. Primarily a distance freestyler with sneaky good backstroke times, Wozny already has best times in the 200/500/1650 yard freestyles that would place her in the top 16 within the Missouri Valley Conference for 2018-2019.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Indiana State University! ISU gives me the perfect balance of academics and athletics. Coach Josh, Coach Melissa and all the ladies of the Sycamore team really made me feel a part of a family. Thank you to my family, friends, teachers, and all of those who have supported me over the years. I can’t wait to spend the next four years as a Sycamore!!! #marchon #gosycamores”

At the 2019 North Carolina Short Course Senior Championships, Wozny scored points in the 200-yard freestyle (16th place 1:54.17), 500-yard freestyle (13th place 5:10.52), and the 200-yard backstroke (14th place 2:08.30). She followed that up with a 21st place at finals in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.66) at the Speedo Championships Meet in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:53.85

500 free – 5:05.41

1650 free – 17:41.09

100 back – 59.68

200 back – 2:06.97

Wozny is joining an Indiana State team that, although only three years old as a program, is coming off of a third-place finish as a team at the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Championships. While her backstroke times have some way to go if she is looking to score points for the Sycamores, her career-best times would rank her 3rd on the team in the 200 and 1650 yard freestyles and her 500 time would rank her 2nd. She will be joining Rachel Sanqunetti, Kaimi Matsumoto, Andrea Putrimas, Marni Gray, Sarah Moreau, Tori Johns, Madison Misko, Molly Fogarty, and Colleen O’Connor as members of Class of 2023.

