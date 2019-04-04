Breaststroker Lisette Fenneuff Stays In State At Saginaw Valley State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lisette Fenneuff of DeWitt High School and Mid-Michigan Aquatics in Grand Ledge, Michigan has announced her verbal intent to swim for Saginaw Valley State University in University Center, Michigan starting in the fall of 2019. A breaststroke specialist, Fenneuff’s career-best times in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes would have ranked her 14th and 12th place respectively within the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the 2018-2019 season. Her times would also have been the 2nd fastest time on the team for both events behind now senior Lydia Mattar.

Best Times in Yards by Year

Event 2016 2017 2018 100 Breast 1:15.04 1:08.32 1:06.72 200 Breast 2:41.39 2:28.78 2:25.66 50 Free 26.59 26.78 25.59 100 Free 57.64 55.27 54.75 200 IM 2:51.49 2:18.19 2:11.30

Fenneuff will be joining Chelsea Fenton and Natasha Girgen as members of the class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.