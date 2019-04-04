Jackson Masson of Orinda Aquatics Verbally Commits to Whitman College

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jackson Masson of Head-Royce School and Orinda Aquatics of Moraga, California has announced his plans to swim for Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington in the fall of 2019. A sprinter who doubles as a butterflier, Masson has career-best times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles as well as the 100 and 200-yard butterflies that would land him just outside the top 16 best times for the Northwest Conference for the 2018-2019 season.

“I would like to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Whitman College. Thank you to my family, coaches and friends who have helped get me to this point. Go Blues!”

Best Times in Yards by Year

Event 2016 2017 2018 50 Free 24.9 23.38 22.78 100 Free 54.39 52.84 49.65 100 Fly 1:01.37 57.99 54.26 200 Fly N/A 2:14.24 2:07.13

So far only Daniel Bloor is the only confirmed verbal commitment for Coach Jennifer Blomme for the class of 2023.

