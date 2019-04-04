Kentucky State Record Holder Matthew Street Stays In-State for 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew Street of Henry Clay High School and Kentucky Aquatics in Lexington, Kentucky will join the University of Kentucky Wildcats starting the fall of 2019. Street’s specialties fall in the freestyle/IM/butterfly events and he excels the longer the events get, highlighted by his 13-14 Kentucky LSC State Record in the 1000 yard freestyle.

At the 2019 Kentucky High School State Meet, Street took 4th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.32) and 2nd place in the 500 free (4:33.32). At the 2019 13 & Over Kentucky SCY Championships he won the 400 IM, 1000 yard freestyle, and 200-yard butterfly, setting new career-best times in all of the events except for the 200-yard butterfly. Despite the SEC scoring out to 24th place, Street will still have to drop some time in all of his events if he is looking to score points for the Wildcats as a freshman.

Best Times in Yards

500 free – 4:28.08

1000 free – 9:25.37

1650 free 15:54.47

100 fly – 49.77

200 fly – 1:48.89

200 IM – 1:53.08

400 IM – 3:56.64

Street will be joining Henry Miller, Jacob Eismann, Jakob Clark, John Michael Gordon, Max Hawton, Michael Jones, and Tim Ellett as members of the class of 2023.

