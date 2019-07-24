Russians, Italians Lower National Records In Mixed Medley Relay Final

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Both the Russians and Italians lowered their National Records in the final of the mixed 400 medley relay, placing fourth and sixth overall respectively.

The Russian squad consisting of Evgeny Rylov, Kirill Prigoda, Svetlana Chimrova and Mariia Kameneva combined for a time of 3:40.78, going well under their previous mark of 3:42.71 from the European Championships last summer. They missed bronze by one-tenth.

Chimrova was the only returning member from that 2018 team, as they used Kliment Kolesnikov, Yuliya Efimova and Vlad Morozov in Glasgow.

Rylov led off in 51.97, which is well under the Russian Record he set in the 100 back semis of 52.44 and Camille Lacourt‘s European Record of 52.11 from 2010. It is also significantly faster than what Xu Jiayu won the individual final in (52.43).

However, the LEN does not recognize mixed relay lead-offs as records.

Though the swim won’t officially stand up, it would’ve made him the fourth-fastest man of all-time in the race, and also tied for the fifth-fastest swim in history.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Russia, 2018 Euros Russia, 2019 Worlds Kolesnikov – 52.51 Rylov – 51.97 Efimova – 1:05.07 Prigoda – 58.22 Chimrova – 57.30 Chimrova – 57.79 Morozov – 47.83 Kameneva – 52.80 3:42.71 3:40.78

For the Italians, they first set their National mark in the heats in 3:44.38, and then brought it down once again to 3:43.27 in the final. Prior to the prelim record, the mark stood at 3:44.85 from last year’s Euros.

They switched out three swimmers in their lineup from heats to finals, only leaving on butterflier Elena Di Liddo. Margherita Panziera, Nicolo Martinenghi and Manuel Frigo swam prelims before Simone Sabbioni, Fabio Scozzoli and Federica Pellegrini came in for the final.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Italy, Prelims Italy, Final Panziera – 1:00.19 Sabbioni – 53.50 Martinenghi – 59.50 Scozzoli – 59.70 Di Liddo – 56.83 Di Liddo – 57.31 Frigo – 47.86 Pellegrini – 52.76 3:44.38 3:43.27

The Australians ended up winning the gold in 3:39.08, followed by the Americans (3:39.10) and Brits (3:40.68).