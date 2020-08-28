Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Russia Dismisses Doping Critic Yuri Ganus From RUSADA

Russia has dismissed Yuri Ganusthe outspoken head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. An audit alleged “irregularities” in RUSADA finances, but Ganus says the report was fabricated to target him for his stand against doping.

Ganus was appointed to lead RUSADA three years ago, as Russia was in the midst of a nationwide doping scandal. About a year after the McLaren Reports detailed a massive, state-sponsored doping program in Russia, Ganus was named the Director General of RUSADA.

He’s been surprisingly critical of his own country in the post. Last October, Ganus publicly alleged that Russia had manipulated thousands of drug tests to protect athletes. When Russia was handed a four-year international sporting ban that would keep the country out of the 2020 and 2022 Olympics, Ganus told the media that Russia would have “no chance” of getting the ban overturned in court.

Now, the BBC reports that an audit of RUSADA revealed financial irregularities. Ganus says the report was “deliberately fabricated” in order to target him for his very public criticisms of Russia over the doping scandal. He was unanimously removed as head of the organization.

Lawyer Mikhail Bukhanov will lead the organization until RUSADA finds a new director.

Ganus has previously made references to his own safety in Russia based on his actions while leading RUSADA. In July, he tweeted to clarify that he loved life and would not commit suicide – a reference to both of the men who previously held his position at RUSADA, who died within weeks of each other in 2016.

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Robert Griswold
25 minutes ago

Nothing to see Y’all…

0
0
Reply
Ol' Longhorn
21 minutes ago

He should probably be grateful he wasn’t poisoned.

1
0
Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!