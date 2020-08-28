Swimmer Emily Park from Seoul, South Korea Commits to Northwestern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

South Korean swimmer Emily Park has verbally committed to swim for the Northwestern Wildcats. She is a rising senior at Seoul Foreign School, an English-speaking school in Seoul, South Korea, and is expected to join the Wildcats in the fall of 2021.

The past few days have been a whirlwind of emotions and I just wanted to take the time to call out to some amazing individuals for being supportive, helpful and loving for the past few years, months, and as little as a couple of days. I am so lucky to have you guys in my life and I can’t help but look forwards to what the future has in store for us. #gocats💜💜

Park is a versatile swimmer, and her best events are the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Park’s Best Times:

LCM SCY (Conversions) 50 free 26.74 23.36 100 fly 1:02.18 54.75 200 IM 2:19.45 2:02.74 100 back 1:04.31 56.85 200 back 2:16.24 2:00.57

Park is the first commitment in the class of 2021 for the Northwestern women since the departure of head coach Jeremy Kipp for USC.

She joins an incoming recruiting class that includes as its headliner the #5-ranked recruit in the class, distance swimmer Ashley Strouse. Also in the class are Justine Murdock from Michigan, Kenisha Gupta from India, and Emily Trieschmann from Florida in a geographically-diverse class.

