Rowdy Gaines Reveals Four-Person Announcing Crew For ISL 2020 Season

Rowdy Gaines, Bernie Guenther, Mark Foster and Jenny Drummond are the announcing team for the International Swimming League’s 2020 season, Gaines revealed on Twitter.

For many, Gaines is the voice of swimming – he’s covered every Olympic Games since 1996, calling the swimming events to the nationally-televised audience. Gaines was a three-time Olympic gold medalist back in 1984.

Here are some of the tweets Gaines posted from Budapest today:

Gaines’ final video gives a sneak preview at the ISL’s venue for 2020. All competitions will take place at the Duna Arena in Budapest. Athletes will live on nearby Margaret Island and train at the Dagaly Thermal Baths just up the road from the Duna Arena.

Guenther was a play-by-play commentator for last year’s inaugural ISL season. Foster was a World Champs silver medalist in swimming for Great Britain in the early 2000s. And Drummond is a sports reporter and commentator.

The International Swimming League begins its second season tomorrow. The professional swimming league is bringing athletes to Budapest, where they will live, train, and compete for six weeks. The regular season consists of ten meets, each fielding four teams. The top 8 teams in regular-season standings will move on to a pair of semifinals in November, followed by the league finale in Budapest on November 21-22.

3
KEV
9 minutes ago

am I the only one who thought that was Gordon Ramsey in the bottom right picture?

swimfan210_
6 minutes ago

Let’s go!!! The music, the lights and everything bring back all the memories from last year! Can’t wait to see Rowdy Gaines get overexcited for the first time in forever!

Troyy
8 seconds ago

Rowdy Gaines? Unfortunate. Always been glad as a non-American to only be exposed to him via short clips on YouTube.

