Rowdy Gaines Gives Insight to NBC Coverage for US Nationals

“I like the way that USA Swimming has this because it put’s the pressure on the athlete to make sure they’re training in the middle of the quad. I think if they didn’t do that, you would be apt to, not take it easy necessarily, but back off on what you should be doing.”

NBC’s own Rowdy Gaines gave SwimSwam an exclusive interview on what exactly goes into a big production like US Nationals, and what his job looks like during the meet. Many are familiar with Rowdy as the voice of swimming and see him on deck at nearly every major meet, but what you may not realize is how much actually goes into Rowdy’s job at this high level competitions.

“We sit down every day, and we have a 3-hour production meeting, and we go over every single athlete. Name pronunciation, where they’re from, what club, what country. We do our homework. But, I tend to gloss over the other athletes and concentrate on, the Chase Kalisz’s, because I know Chase Kalisz is going to win. That’s the unfortunate thing about our sport is that, especially in a short race… you can’t talk about lane 7.”

US Nationals is part of the 2018 Team USA Summer Champions Series, presented by Xfinity, which consists of five events this year, concluding with the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Aug. 16-19. This nationals will be a qualifying meet for several international teams across USA Swimming, including 2018 Pan Pacs, 2019 World Championships, 2019 Pan American Games, and 2019 World University Games.

“One of the criticisms I get, and it’s justified in a way, is the fact that I never mention Sue over there in lane 8, and she had a best time. Well, we never see her! She could have had a best time, and she was there, but the camera never showed her. We have to talk about what’s happening in front of us… in front of you. So, this chance, I can say ‘here’s 13-year-old Sue Jones who’s over there in lane 8, and she just made the Pan Am team’, which is so cool for her. And that’s something I’ll be able to bring up a lot more during this meet than I ever have before.”

NBC will broadcast two hours of coverage at 3 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday, while NBCSN has more than eight hours of coverage.

Ted Robinson handles the call throughout the competition, alongside three-time Olympic gold medalist and analyst Rowdy Gaines and reporter Ahmed Fareed.

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, part of the Team USA Summer Champions Series, presented by Xfinity:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed., July 25 9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 1 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 11 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 1* NBCSN Thurs., July 26 9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 2 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 11 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 2* NBCSN Fri., July 27 9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 3 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA 11 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 3* NBCSN Sat., July 28 3 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships (Taped) NBC 10 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 4* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Sun., July 29 1 a.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 4* NBCSN 3 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships (Taped) NBC 9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Mon., July 30 6 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5** NBCSN

*Indicates same-day delay

**Indicates next-day delay

