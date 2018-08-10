Rivard, Meyers, Patterson Repeat Gold Medalists at Para Pan Pacs Day 2

2018 PAN PACIFIC PARA SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 of the 2018 Pan Pacific Para Swimming Championships featured finals of the women’s S3, 5, 7, 9-12 100 free; men’s S4-6, 8, 10, 12 100 free; women’s SB3 50 breast, and men’s SB 2-3 50 breast. There was also a 4×100 mixed S14 medley relay, and a 34-point men’s 4×100 free relay.

Canada’s Aurelie Rivard, who Thursday broke her own S10 400 free world record, took home golden again in the 100 free Friday night. The 22-year-old split 28.93/30.52 to win in 59.45, just under three tenths off her own world record of 59.17, and was over half a second ahead of New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe, the second-place finisher in 1:00.19.

The United States’ Becca Meyers, who also set a world record in the 400 Thursday night, won the S12 race in 1:01.01. Australia’s Ellie Cole the S9 race in 1:03.62; Lakeisha Patterson, also fresh off a 400 world record, the S8 race in 1:05.37; and MacKenzie Coan led the U.S.’s sweep of the S7 race in 1:10.60.

Australia’s S10 swimmer Rowan Crothers won the 100 free in 51.16, followed by Brazil’s Phelipe Rodriguez in 53.03, and Australia’s Guy Harrison-Murray in 54.53. Also of note is that 17-year-old Ben Popham won the S8 race in 59.33, grabbing his first international gold.

The U.S.’s Leanne Smith won the SB3 50 breast in 57.62. In second was Brazil’s Patricia Santos in 1:02.80, and Australia’s Rachael Watson was third in 1:13.32.

Australia’s Ahmed Kelley won the men’s SB3 50 breast in 53.61, and his teammate Grant Patterson was the only SB2 swimmer, going 1:00.22.

The Australian team of Liam Schluter, Daniel Fox, Jamie Lee-Getson and Taylor Corry took gold in the S14 mixed 4×100 free relay in 3:57.86. The Australian men’s team of Tim Hodge, Rick Pendleton, Tom Disken and Matt Levy capped off the night with a win in the 34 point 4×100 medley relay, going 4:20.14.