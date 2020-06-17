Returning Conference Points: Elite Stanford Frosh Chasing Cal in Men’s Pac-12

The 2020 NCAA Championships were canceled in the coronavirus pandemic – but the virus can’t stop our pre-season coverage for the 2021 campaign. We’re running through a comprehensive preview of each of the Power-5 conferences in Division I, compiling returning conference points and tracking transfers and incoming recruits.

2020 Lookback

Defending national champs, the Cal men took their third-straight Pac-12 title in a landslide, besting the field by almost 300 points. The Bears won 10 of 13 individual swimming events and four of five relays, only losing the 400 medley relay via DQ.

Cal got three individual wins from junior Ryan Hoffer (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly), two from junior Daniel Carr (200 IM, 200 back) and two from sophomore Reece Whitley (100 breast, 200 breast). Junior Trenton Julian won the 200 free, sophomore Hugo Gonzalez the 400 IM, and the only senior to win an event for Cal was Zheng Quah in the 200 fly.

It was a brutal meet for relay DQs. In fact, of the six programs competing, only Utah escaped the meet without disqualifying a relay. Arizona and Stanford both DQ’d 200 medley relays, and the Wildcats ultimately beat out the Cardinal by just 4.5 points for second place. Zona junior Brooks Fail won the 1650 free, while Stanford senior Grant Shoults took the 500 free. Stanford were the beneficiaries of the Cal DQ in the 400 medley, getting that relay win by six tenths of a second over Utah.

Arizona State was just 6.5 back of Stanford, with senior Zachary Poti winning the 100 back.

Utah had eleven double-digit scorers, surging past USC (just six double-digit scorers) for fifth.

Returning Points for 2021

Cal should return as the heavy favorites in the conference again. They return a lower percentage of individual points than almost anyone else in the conference (68%), but still return 150.5 more than any other program. The big rub for Cal is going to be relays, where they return only about half of their relay legs from last year. Losing standout sprinters Pawel Sendyk and Michael Jensen will clear out the relay depth a bit.

Stanford has a 15.5-point edge over Arizona in returning individual points, but Arizona brings back more relay legs. Stanford has a conference-low 9 of 20 relay legs returning in 2021. Behind those two lurks Arizona State, which outscored both Arizona and Stanford in relays last year and returns 18 of 20 legs.

Utah has a conference-high 83% of points returning, but they’re still solidly behind the Stanford/Arizona/ASU tier in total returning points. In the toughest shape is USC, dead last in the conference last year and with 61.5 fewer returning points than any other program. The bright side for the Trojans is that they return a conference-best 19 of 20 relay legs, though they had the lowest relay scoring totals of any team last year.

Team Returning Individual Points % Returning Individual Points Returning Relay Legs Cal 475 68% 11/20 Arizona 309 69% 13/20 Stanford 324.5 73% 9/20 ASU 288 67% 18/20 Utah 195 83% 15/20 USC 133.5 65% 19/20

Scorers By Team

Teams are listed in their 2020 conference finish order. Athletes are listed with their year as of the current 2019-2020 season, not their year for the 2020-2021 season.

Cal (475)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Ryan Hoffer JR 60 Daniel Carr JR 57 Trenton Julian JR 54 Reece Whitley SO 52 Sean Grieshop JR 47 Bryce Mefford JR 47 Jason Louser FR 37 Hugo Gonzalez SO 36 Chris Jhong SO 21 Jarod Hatch JR 16 Calvin David FR 15 Colby Mefford FR 14 Marcos Rico Peng FR 7 Jacques Laeuffer FR 7 Michael Petrides FR 5

Arizona (309)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Brooks Fail JR 52 Bjorn Markentin FR 47 Sam Iida JR 35 Marin Ercegovic SO 31 Noah Reid JR 21 Eric Correa SO 21 Brooks Taner FR 18 Ryan Foote FR 17 Daniel Namir SO 16 Ty Wells SO 12 Jack Anderson JR 11 Christian Imbus JR 9 Ty Coen SO 7 Hunter Ingram FR 4 Jack Murphy JR 4 Aldan Johnston SO 4

Stanford (324.5)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Brennan Pastorek JR 46 Conor Casey SO 40 Alex Liang JR 39 Noah Vigran SO 33 Jonathan Cook SO 26 Matthew Hirschberger JR 22 Ethan Foster FR 20 Daniel Roy SO 17 Johannes Calloni JR 16 Shane Blinkman FR 15 Mason Gonzalez SO 15 Jack Levant SO 14 David Madej SO 9 Andrew Matejka FR 6 Jordan Greenberg JR 4.5 Neel Roy FR 1 Alex Boratto SO 1

ASU (288)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Jack Dolan FR 43.5 Carter Swift JR 41 Cody Bybee SO 40.5 Evan Carlson JR 39 Julian Hill FR 29 Liam Bresette SO 20 Andrew Gray FR 18 Alexander Colson FR 15 Jack Edgemond SO 14 Aaron Beauchamp JR 7 Noah Scheuerman FR 6 Elijah Warren SO 6 Noah Henry SO 5 Robert Pearce FR 4

Utah (195)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Tony Chen SO 32 Luke McDivitt FR 27 Jaek Horner FR 22 Ben Waterman SO 21 Andrew Britton SO 19 Chase Hindmarsh FR 15 Deryk Cooper SO 13 Jackson Cunningham SO 13 Tyler Klawiter SO 11 David Fridlander SO 9 Finn O’Haimhirgin FR 5 JP Hynes FR 4 Nathan Ramey FR 3 Robert King SO 1

USC (133.5)

Athlete Year 2020 Points Georgii Korovin FR 44 Nikola Miljenic JR 36 Alexei Sancov SO 18 Jack Kirby FR 17 David Mertz FR 6 Paul Retterer FR 3 Max Saunders FR 3 Ivan Puskovitch FR 2 Sean Ward SO 2 Ariel Spektor SO 1.5 Victor Johansson SO 1

New Additions

Stanford has the best recruiting class in the conference, and arguably the best in the country. Russian flyer Andrei Minakov is a World Champs silver medalist and should be a massive addition, with times of 50.8 in long course fly and 22.7/48.5 in long course free. This class is going to effectively reload every single event discipline for Stanford, depending on how fast these incoming freshmen can get up to speed:

The Cardinal have plenty of relay legs to fill, but this is a pretty well-rounded class, and a bunch of these guys will probably be early contributors on free relays, even if that’s not their primary stroke. Mihm is 20.5/43.8/1:36.7, Hu is 20.0/44.8, Sequeira 19.9/44.6, Affeld 1:36.0/44.0, Forst 20.6/44.8 and Dang 20.3.

Stanford is also going to get top-tier miler True Sweetser back from an Olympic redshirt. He scored 24 points at 2019 Pac-12s.

Cal‘s class is only a tier below Stanford’s. 45.9/1:40.7 backstroker Destin Lasco is an elite recruit entering a discipline of strength for the Golden Bears. Swedish sprinter Bjorn Seeliger (22.2/49.5 long course) should help fill some free relay legs vacated by Sendyk and Jensen. Forrest Frazier is a big-time breaststroker (52.5/1:55.3), and Dare Rose an elite long course swimmer (53.9/1:58.9 fly; 1:49.2/3:51 free) with a high ceiling in yards.

We had Stanford at #2 nationally for incoming classes and Cal #4. USC sits at #10 – they also get a big-league breaststroker. Ben Dillard (52.7/1:54.7) should add to a strong incoming Pac-12 breaststroke group, and we’ll hope for four years of Dang-Frazier-Dillard battles. Senior Mario Koenigsperger (52.1/1:53.7) also returns from a redshirt season for USC. The Trojans have a few more standout freshmen: butterflyer Danny Syrkin (46.6/1:45.6), backstroker Holden Raffin (1:43.3/48.0) and breaststroker Scott Sobolewski (53.6/1:59.3).

From there, it’s a bit of a drop back to Arizona and Arizona State in freshmen, though ASU gets two big redshirt returners that shift the rankings quite a bit.

Arizona gets a big-time transfer in 1:41.8-backstroker Ogi Maric. The former UNLV swimmer is 1:34.2/43.6 in freestyle. Other than that, the class is pretty developmental, but sprint-based. The wild card is Australian IMer David Schlicht, who sat out last season to prep for the Olympics after scoring 50 Pac-12 points as a freshman in 2019. Arizona has not yet confirmed whether Schlicht will return this year or not.

Arizona State‘s class adds Will Rose (20.1/44.4) to a burgeoning sprint group. The other key recruit is distance man Lleyton Plattel, a 15:03 miler. What pushes the ASU incoming group closer to the USC level are two Olympic gap year returnees. Jarod Arroyo (1:48.2/3:49.7 IM, 1:47.8 fly) comes in after a deferred freshman year, and junior Grant House will return from an Olympic redshirt season. He scored 39 points individually at 2019 Pac-12s.

Utah‘s class is huge (11 new swimmers) and led by Bosnian freestyler Marko Kovacic. He’s a 50.5/1:50.6 long course freestyler who should have some early impact on relays. The rest of the class is pretty distance-based, with 15:28 miler Dylan Becker probably the other big pickup.

2021 Outlook

Cal’s rising senior class is just too good to pick against. They lose 8 solid conference scorers to graduation, but their top three scorers from last year were all juniors and return big individual points. (Hoffer scored 60, Carr 57 and Julian 54). Cal also has a great recruiting class, and could see more individual points from Gonzalez, who took a DQ in the 200 IM last year.

Though freshmen scoring is typically somewhat muted, Stanford’s incoming class are difference-makers, and the return of Sweetser should put them solidly second. There’s not a great argument for them to beat Cal though, at least not yet. the 150.5-point margin in returning individual points is brutal, plus Cal actually returns two more relay legs than Stanford does. Freshmen typically don’t account for as big a percentage of points as you’d expect, so Stanford might need two years with this elite class on board before they can challenge for a return to the top of the Pac-12.

We’ll take ASU to pass up Arizona in the hunt for third. That’s mostly due to the impact House will have on ASU relays that already scored 134 points last year. Arizona has their own sprint ringer in Maric, though, and the battle for Grand Canyon State supremacy should be close.

USC’s recruiting class is good enough to project them rising past Utah this year, although there’s a lot in flux with a head coaching change. Utah had zero scoring juniors last year, so they should be primed for a pretty good two-year run.

