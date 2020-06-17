Notre Dame, Georgia Tech Announce Team Captains for 2020-21

Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, both of whom compete in the ACC, have announced who will be serving as their team captains for the coming 2020-21 NCAA Swimming and Diving Season.

This year, at the ACC Swimming and Diving Championships, the Notre Dame women finished 5th while their men took 6th. Both the men’s and women’s Georgia Tech teams finished 9th.

Final 2020 ACC Championships Standings – Men

1. NC State: 1250

2. UVA: 1089

3. Louisville: 1066.5

4. VT: 898

5. Florida St: 812.5

6. ND: 803.5

7. UNC: 630.5

8. Pitt: 520

9. GT: 506

10. Duke: 421

11. Miami: 197

12. BC: 134

Final 2020 ACC Championships Standings – Women

1. UVA: 1492.5

2. NC State: 1333.5

3. Louisville: 1105.5

4. UNC: 839

5. ND: 784

6. Duke: 675.5

7. Florida St: 555

8. VT: 469

9. GT: 407.5

10. Pitt: 358.5

11. Miami: 298

12. BC: 164

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have announced the six-team captains for the coming year via a press release on the team’s website:

JP Becker, senior: Becker was honored with the Golden Dumbbell award in 2019-20, an award given each year to a member of the team who displays unparalleled effort and enthusiasm in the weight room

Will Cumberland, senior: A 3-time ACC finalist, Cumberland holds four Top 10 times in program history (100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Sadler Mckeen, senior: An ACC-finalist and NCAA qualifier in 2019-2020, he was a member of the school-record setting 800 free relays at the 2020 ACC Championships. He was also named a 2020 CSCAA All-American.

Lindsey Stone, senior: The program record holder in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles, Stone is a 2-time NCAA Championships qualifier as well as being awarded the Beeler-Hipp award, given to a freshman who best displays the love for Notre Dame and competitiveness that were shown by the late Meghan Beeler and Colleen Hipp, in 2017-2018.

Kelly Straub, senior: Named the teams Most Valuable Performer in 2019-20, Straub led a diving group that scored the highest among all teams at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Rachel Wittmer, senior: Along with having competed at the ACC Championships for multiple seasons, Wittmer also holds a program Top 10 time in the 100 fly

Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets announced their four team captains for the 2020-21 swimming and diving season in a post on Twitter:

Cami Hidalgo, senior: The ACC champion on the 1-meter springboard, Hidalgo qualified for NCAA in all three disciplines of diving. She is also an Olympic Trials qualifier on the platform.

Nicole Williams, junior: As a sophomore, Williams was a finalist in both the 100 and 200 breast at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Kyle Barone, junior: Barone finished 4th at the 2020 ACC Championships in the 100 back, with his time earning him a spot at the later canceled 2020 NCAA Championships.

Leon Warnakulasuriya, senior: While he didn’t compete at the ACC Championships, Warnakulasuriya swam to multiple best times at the Georgia Tech Invitational last fall.