NC State, Virginia, VT Name Team Captains For 2020-2021

Three ACC powers have officially named team captains for the 2020-2021 NCAA Swimming & Diving season: NC State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

The trio of teams represent 3 of the top 4 finishers from last year’s ACC men’s and women’s championships.

Final 2020 ACC Championships Standings – Men

1. NC State: 1250

2. UVA: 1089

3. Louisville: 1066.5

4. VT: 898

5. Florida St: 812.5

6. ND: 803.5

7. UNC: 630.5

8. Pitt: 520

9. GT: 506

10. Duke: 421

11. Miami: 197

12. BC: 134

Final 2020 ACC Championships Standings – Women

1. UVA: 1492.5

2. NC State: 1333.5

3. Louisville: 1105.5

4. UNC: 839

5. ND: 784

6. Duke: 675.5

7. Florida St: 555

8. VT: 469

9. GT: 407.5

10. Pitt: 358.5

11. Miami: 298

12. BC: 164

NC State

The NC State Wolfpack are the five-time defending ACC champs on the men’s side. They’ve named their six team captains for the coming year, according to the team’s coaching staff:

Julia Poole, senior – Last season, Poole was the ACC runner-up in the 200 IM, a year after winning the ACC title as a sophomore. She has an Honorable Mention All-America award via a 14th-place finish in the 200 IM at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

Sophie Hansson , junior – a 5-time All-American and 5-time ACC Champion, Hansson enters her junior season as the favorite nationally in the 100 breaststroke. She ended the season in that event ranked #1 in the nation.

, junior – a 5-time All-American and 5-time ACC Champion, Hansson enters her junior season as the favorite nationally in the 100 breaststroke. She ended the season in that event ranked #1 in the nation. Shannon Kearney, junior – While not a member of NC State’s ACC Championship team last season, but she still finished her season on a high note with best times in both the 100 back (53.82) and 200 back (1:57.41) at the Bulldog Invitational first chance meet. Both of those times would have scored at the ACC Championships.

Eric Knowles, senior – Knowles had a trio of top-6 finishes at last year’s ACC Championship meet, including 4th in the 1650 free (14:47). As a sophomore in 2019, he was the ACC Champion in the 500 free. Before the meet was cancelled, he was qualified to siwm at his 3rd-straight NCAA Championship last season, looking to repeat All-America status (16th place) in the mile.

Nyls Korstanje , junior – The team’s 2nd-leading scorer at last year’s ACC Championship meet as a sophomore, Korstanje was the conference champion in both the 50 free (19.25) and 100 free (42.13). He also took 3rd in the 100 fly (45.47). He earned 5 All-America honors in 2019 as a freshman, including individually in both the 50 and 100 freestyles.

, junior – The team’s 2nd-leading scorer at last year’s ACC Championship meet as a sophomore, Korstanje was the conference champion in both the 50 free (19.25) and 100 free (42.13). He also took 3rd in the 100 fly (45.47). He earned 5 All-America honors in 2019 as a freshman, including individually in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. Luke Sobolewski, senior – A sprinter, Sobolewski played a crucial role in NC State’s conference championship winning 200 medley relay. There, he picked up the butterfly leg and split 20.38 to hold-serve against runners-up Florida State, handing Korstanje a chance to finish the relay with the win.

Virginia

Virginia, the defending ACC women’s champions, named the captains of their women’s team in an Instagram post Friday:

Kyla Valls, senior – A key relay cog for UVA, she has 6 All-America awards in her career, all as a relay swimmer, and 2 ACC titles. She ranks in the top 10 all-time at Virginia in the 50 free (22.40), 100 free (48.39), and 200 free (1:44.48)

Caroline Gmelich, senior – Gmelich had a breakout season as a sophomore, including a runner-up finish at the ACC Championships in the 100 backstroke. Her 51.88 in that event ranks her 4th all-time at Virginia.

Alexis Wenger, junior – Wenger ranked 2nd nationally last season in the 100 breaststroke, behind only NC State captain Sophie Hansson (see above). Her 57.91 in the 100 breaststroke broke the UVA record.

(see above). Her 57.91 in the 100 breaststroke broke the UVA record. Jess Nava, junior – As a sophomore, she finished 6th at the ACC Championships in the 100 fly (52.11) and 4th in the 200 fly (1:54.81).

Sam Schilling, senior – Schilling finished 2020 as an ACC runner-up in the men’s 200 free, now ranking 3rd in that event in program history (behind only Olympians Scot Robison and Matt McLean). In total as a junior, he dropped almost 2 seconds in that event from 1:35.18 to 1:33.42.

Matt Otto, senior – Otto ranks in the programs top-10 of all time in 4 different events. That included a 6th-place finish in the 200 breaststroke.

Casey Storch, junior – With 75 points at last year’s ACC Championships, Storch is the team’s highest-scoring swimmer from that meet who will return next season. That included a 3rd-place finish in the 400 IM in 3:44.02.

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech also announced their captains via head coach Sergio Lopez‘s Instagram: