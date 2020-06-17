USA Swimming Announces 21-Member ‘Aquatics Coalition’ to Guide Pool Reopenings

More than 20 water safety and competitive water sports organizations have come together to launch the Aquatics Coalition “to help guide states and municipalities across the country in reopening swimming facilities for instructional aquatics in the safest possible manner,” USA Swimming announced Wednesday.

Comprised of organizations including learn-to-swim programs, health and rehabilitation groups, and competitive aquatics organizations, the Coalition is advocating for the safe reopening of facilities for “purpose-driven” aquatics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement. Purpose-driven activities include swim lessons, exercise, rehabilitation and athletic training.

Based on guidance from the CDC and “other health experts,” the Coalition has developed best practices around the knowledge that chlorine and bromine inactivate COVID-19, and that there is not yet evidence the virus can be spread through pools.

The guidelines have been shared with the National Governors Association, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, and the National Association of County and City Health Officials, according to the announcement.

The following organizations are involved, per the coalition’s website:

American Swimming Coaches Association

USA Artistic Swimming

USA Diving

National Drowning Prevention Alliance

U.S. Masters Swimming

USA Triathlon

United States Swim School Association

Starfish Aquatics Institue

Aquatic Exercise Association

Goldfish Swim School

Total Aquatic Programming

Streamline Brands

Wavemakers

Counsilman-Hunsaker

The ZAC Foundation

USA Swimming

American Red Cross

Neptune-Benson

British Swim School

The YMCA

Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

Last month, a group of six organizations (some that are also listed above), Olympians and coaches billed as the “Aquatic Professionals Alliance” signed a letter presented to the White House with a similar goal to that of the new Aquatics Coalition. USA Swimming, however, was not among the organizations involved with that effort.