Relay NAG Record Setter Charlie Krone Flips Commitment from Navy to Tennessee

After being “medically denied” from the United States Naval Academy, recent high school graduate Charlie Krone has flipped his commitment to the University of Tennessee for this fall.

“I am very humbled to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee,” wrote Krone, a native of Zionsville, Indiana. “I am beyond excited to continue my academic and athletic career as a Vol🍊! I know this may be a shock, but unfortunately I have been medically denied from the Naval Academy. I am very thankful for my parents, teammates, and coaches that helped me get here! #govols”

Krone attended Zionsville High School and also competed for Zionsville Swim Club, where he broke the 15-16 boys 400-yard freestyle relay NAG record in December of 2020. He swam the leadoff leg, clocking a then-personal-best time of 46.10. The anchor belonged to the top-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2023, Will Modglin, who will soon join Krone in the SEC at Texas.

Since that NAG, Krone has continued to develop his distance freestyle and butterfly specialities. His top SCY times include:

100 free: 45.68

200 free: 1:40.76

500 free: 4:32.02

1000 free: 9:27.26

100 fly: 47.93

200 fly: 1:49.96

100 back: 50.61

At this year’s Indiana High School state meet, Krone took third place in the 100 back (50.61), fourth place in the 200 fly (1:49.46), 100 free (45.78), and 1000 free (9:27.26), and sixth place in the 200 free (1:43.53). As a junior, he finished fifth in the 100 fly in 48.70, while also playing key roles on Zionsville’s runner-up 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Krone’s best 100 fly time would have barely missed the C-final at the SEC Championships this spring, where the Volunteers tied for 2nd place with Alabama behind 1st-place Florida. He joins Pep Arnwine (freestyle), Gui Caribe (butterfly), Martin Espernberger (freestyle/butterfly/IM), Owen Redfearn (diving), Nick Simons (backstroke/IM), Nick Stone (diving), and Ryan Williams (freestyle) in the freshman class arriving in Knoxville this semester.

Thanks to a strong batch of eight incoming recruits and a seasoned group of six fifth-year seniors, Tennessee should be in a good position to claim sole possession of 2nd place at next year’s SECs.