Relay Lineups: King, Dressel Surprising Additions To U.S. Mixed Medley

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
After breaking the world record in the prelims, the U.S. will substitute in four new legs for the final. Matt Grevers takes over for Ryan Murphy on backstroke, and Simone Manuel takes over for Mallory Comerford on free. Those were the anticipated moves.
A bit more surprising is their decision to put a female on breaststroke and a man on fly, as Lilly King and Caeleb Dressel take over for Kevin Cordes and Kelsi Worrell. Hard to argue with the picks though, considering King has a world record under her belt and Dressel a pair of American records so far in Budapest.
Australia has also exchanged their entire lineup, moving in Mitch Larkin, Daniel Cave, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell in exchange for Kaylee McKeown, Matthew Wilson, Grant Irvine and Shayna Jack. The only somewhat surprising move was Cave, who did have a solid 100 breast going 1:00.22, but Wilson’s 59.69 this morning was argument to keep him on.
The 3rd seeded Canadians have made three moves, going with newly minted 100 back world record holder Kylie Masse on the lead-off leg, Penny Oleksiak on fly and Yuri Kisil on free. Richard Funk stays on as the breaststroker after sizzling to a 59.0 split this morning.
The British made a pair of moves, not surprisingly moving in Adam Peaty, as well as Siobhan O’Connor on free in exchange for Ross Murdoch and Freya Anderson.
Russia made three moves, including inserting 100 breast bronze medalist Kirill Prigoda in, while Grigory Tarasevich takes over on back which begs the question: what is up with Evgeny Rylov this week?
China’s made three exchanges, including 100 back world champion Xu Jiayu leading off, Italy has also made three moves, and Germany has made two.
This race is shaping up to be a very exciting one, with the teams clearly taking this race seriously. In total, just half the teams went with the traditional 2 men – 2 women lineup. Canada and Germany have gone W-M-W-M, while the U.S. (M-W-M-W) and GBR (W-M-M-W) are the only two with those combinations.
- Italy (Milli, Martinenghi, Bianchi, Pellegrini)
- Russia (Tarasevich, Prigoda, Chimrova, Popova)
- Canada (Masse, Funk, Oleksiak, Kisil)
- USA (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel)
- Australia (Larkin, Cave, McKeon, Campbell)
- Great Britain (Davies, Peaty, Guy, O’Connor)
- China (Xu, Yan, Zhang, Zhu)
- Germany (Graf, Koch, Schmidtke, Wierling)
See the full start list here.
44 Comments on "Relay Lineups: King, Dressel Surprising Additions To U.S. Mixed Medley"
Meehan is showing his bias again. He did it with Ledecky getting a free pass to be on 400 free relays finals. And now Simone bumps Mallory….Mallory beat her at Trials and even went faster at Worlds, leading off the relay….true bias….
I think usa can go a 3:38
Woulda gone with number ones. Flip it at night
Grevers, Cordes, Worrell, Manuel for morning
Baker, King, Dressel, Adrian for night.
Or reverse. But you get the point, let the number 1s get the medal, we’re gonna win it no matter what anyways, its only fair
agree, not sure why simone is on at night and not comerford????
Simone went 52.1 anchor on the relay the other day. Mallory got the American record on the relay yes, but Simone has not had a swim to challenge it yet and Mallory went a 52.8 this morning so…
Mallory beat her at Nationals. that is our Trials. sorry you have to go with that until they meet head on again
is 52.1 SPLIT faster than 52.5 FLAT START….maybe, maybe not. you go with the trials winner…that is why we have Trials until proof otherwise
KORN…Simone has the faster relay split thus far in the meet and has not had the opportunity to swim a flat start 100 free like Mallory. Greg therfore or only used their anchor splits from this meet. Simone anchored the free relay with a 52.1 and Mallory was a 52.8 this morning. The faster time in the individual free will likely determine the evening anchor of the women’s medly relay.
Peaty is gonna swim a 52 breaststroke leg to put GB too far ahead