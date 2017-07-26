Relay Lineups: King, Dressel Surprising Additions To U.S. Mixed Medley

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking the world record in the prelims, the U.S. will substitute in four new legs for the final. Matt Grevers takes over for Ryan Murphy on backstroke, and Simone Manuel takes over for Mallory Comerford on free. Those were the anticipated moves.

A bit more surprising is their decision to put a female on breaststroke and a man on fly, as Lilly King and Caeleb Dressel take over for Kevin Cordes and Kelsi Worrell. Hard to argue with the picks though, considering King has a world record under her belt and Dressel a pair of American records so far in Budapest.

Australia has also exchanged their entire lineup, moving in Mitch Larkin, Daniel Cave, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell in exchange for Kaylee McKeown, Matthew Wilson, Grant Irvine and Shayna Jack. The only somewhat surprising move was Cave, who did have a solid 100 breast going 1:00.22, but Wilson’s 59.69 this morning was argument to keep him on.

The 3rd seeded Canadians have made three moves, going with newly minted 100 back world record holder Kylie Masse on the lead-off leg, Penny Oleksiak on fly and Yuri Kisil on free. Richard Funk stays on as the breaststroker after sizzling to a 59.0 split this morning.

The British made a pair of moves, not surprisingly moving in Adam Peaty, as well as Siobhan O’Connor on free in exchange for Ross Murdoch and Freya Anderson.

Russia made three moves, including inserting 100 breast bronze medalist Kirill Prigoda in, while Grigory Tarasevich takes over on back which begs the question: what is up with Evgeny Rylov this week?

China’s made three exchanges, including 100 back world champion Xu Jiayu leading off, Italy has also made three moves, and Germany has made two.

This race is shaping up to be a very exciting one, with the teams clearly taking this race seriously. In total, just half the teams went with the traditional 2 men – 2 women lineup. Canada and Germany have gone W-M-W-M, while the U.S. (M-W-M-W) and GBR (W-M-M-W) are the only two with those combinations.

Italy (Milli, Martinenghi, Bianchi, Pellegrini) Russia (Tarasevich, Prigoda, Chimrova, Popova) Canada (Masse, Funk, Oleksiak, Kisil) USA (Grevers, King, Dressel, Manuel) Australia (Larkin, Cave, McKeon, Campbell) Great Britain (Davies, Peaty, Guy, O’Connor) China (Xu, Yan, Zhang, Zhu) Germany (Graf, Koch, Schmidtke, Wierling)

See the full start list here.

ab