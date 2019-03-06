Regan Smith & Claire Curzan to Face Off at Cary Sectionals

2019 Cary, North Carolina Sectionals

March 7th-10th, 2019

Cary, North Carolina

SCY (25y pool)

In addition to the usual cast of elite national-caliber swimmers from North Carolina, a group of interlopers are scheduled to compete at this weekend’s Cary, North Carolina Sectional Championships.

With scheduled highs of 19 degrees on Thursday in Minneapolis when the meet starts, Riptide Aquatics from Minneapolis has snuck down to the Atlantic Coast, where it will be about 35 degrees warmer.

That means we’ll get a showdown between the country’s best 13-14 backstroker/butterflier Claire Curzan of the host TAC Titans; and the country’s best age group backstroker/butterflier at any age, 17-year old Regan Smith of Riptide.

The two are scheduled for 4 head-to-head matchups on the weekend. In the 100 back and 200 back, Smith will be the top seed; in the 50 free and 100 fly, those honors go to Claire Curzan.

Last year, Riptide traveled for Sectionals as well, but on that occasion it was to Akron, Ohio, where Smith broke a National Age Group Record in the 100 back.

While that will be the top story of the meet, there are several other highlight swimmers in attendance. That includes 2-time Open Water World Champion Ashley Twichell, who will swim the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyles. She’s just 2 months away from the first step of the U.S. Olympic Open Water Trials: the US National Championship from May 3rd-5th in Miami.

Other Names to Watch: