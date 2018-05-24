Rafaela Raurich Lowers Pair Of SCM Brazilian Junior Records

17-year-old Brazilian junior standout Rafaela Raurich lowered a pair of national ‘Junior 2’ records last weekend in Florianópolis, as she competed at the South-Brazilian short course meet at the Doze de Agosto Club.

Raurich, who competes for Club Curtibano, has been setting age group records throughout her young career, holding twelve short course and eight long course national marks in various categories coming into this meet.

Competing in the Open category she knocked off a pair of records in the 200 and 400 freestyle, registering times of 1:57.48 and 4:09.55. In the 200, she took down Gabrielle Roncatto‘s 1:57.62, while in the 400 she lowered Bruna Primati‘s 4:11.46, both from September of 2016.

These swims are actually still slower than Raurich’s best times, which are the records in the ‘Junior 1’ category at 1:57.35 and 4:07.64 respectively. While the guidelines aren’t clear on the exact age requirements of the two categories, ‘Junior 1’ looks to be for athletes aged 15-16 and ‘Junior 2’ is for those aged 17-19.

In addition to her records in the 200 and 400, Raurich also won the 100 fly (1:00.49) and 100 free (55.30) in the open meet. She also competed in the junior competition, which was a separate set of events, where she set meet records in the 200 (1:59.14) and 400 free (4:13.76), along with the 100 fly (1:02.39).

Fernanda Goeij, who also swims for Curtibano, had an impressive showing at the meet as well, setting Open meet records in the 50 back (28.58), 100 back (1:01.20), 100 IM (1:04.03), and 200 IM (2:14.80). Leonardo Schilling was the biggest standout on the men’s side, collecting wins in the 50 free (21.90), 50 fly (23.07) and 100 fly (52.40).

A full meet breakdown can be found here via Best Swimming.