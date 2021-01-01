Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

QUIZ: Can You Name All Colleges With a 2020 NCAA Men’s Swimming Qualifier?

The NCAA Championships are the pinnacle of college swimming. Can you name every school with a men’s swimmer invited to the 2020 edition of the NCAA Championships?

A few notes on this quiz:

  • Each team with a swimming invitee for the 2020 NCAA Championships is included. Enter the name of the school for credit.
  • The list comes from the original list of invitees released on March 11 – so any alternates invited as teams bowed out due to the coronavirus are not included.
  • Each team has one or two swimmers listed as a hint.
  • Divers are not included

1
