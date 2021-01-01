Daily Swim Coach Workout #324

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [11/18/20]

C9/W2 [17/24 days out]

MT/Get to/ Don’t run from pressure-run to it! Apalat!

Fin WI

300 kick

300 swim

8×50 [20/30/40/40]

Finz 8×25 [max velocity 20! @:40]

12×25 kick Fast!! @:45 3 each

3x

10×25 pads g3 l/r/padpush/knuckle/sw B 3-5max @:35

15×50 o=checklist/MINDFUL/Flow [email protected]:50



12×25 Meditative stroke rebuild ch @Coach

broken 100 or 200 choice

pull 12×50

[[email protected]:40/:45/:50]

wd with Time