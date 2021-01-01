Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #324

by Dan Dingman

January 01st, 2021

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

RSD National/Champ
Wednesday [11/18/20]
C9/W2 [17/24 days out]

MT/Get to/ Don’t run from pressure-run to it! Apalat!

Fin WI
    300 kick
    300 swim
    8×50 [20/30/40/40]

Finz 8×25 [max velocity 20! @:40]

12×25 kick Fast!! @:45 3 each

3x
    10×25 pads g3 l/r/padpush/knuckle/sw B 3-5max @:35
    15×50 o=checklist/MINDFUL/Flow [email protected]:50
    
12×25 Meditative stroke rebuild ch @Coach

broken 100 or 200 choice

pull 12×50
[[email protected]:40/:45/:50]

wd with Time

Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito

