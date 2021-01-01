Versatile Anslee Dickerson Commits to Northern Arizona for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anslee Dickerson from Arvada, Colorado has committed to swim at Northern Arizona University beginning in the 2021-22 school year, joining Ashley Outtrim, Casey Craffey, and Rachael Lytle in the NAU class of 2025.

“I am stoked and humbled to finally announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northern Arizona University!!! I would like to thank my friends, family and coaches for getting me to where I am today. I also want to thank the NAU swim and dive coaches for this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to be in such a beautiful place!! Go Lumberjacks!!!”

A senior at Ralston Valley High School, she swims year-round for Jeffco Hurricanes and is a versatile IMer who also competes in back and breast. She has Futures cuts in the 200/400 IM and 100 back. At the 2020 Colorado High School 5A State Championships, she placed 10th in the 100 breast and 12th in the 200 IM. She achieved most of her best times a month later at Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Championships. There, she came in 10th int eh 100 back, 7th in the 100 breast, 13th in the 200 breast, 6th in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.83

200 breast – 2:20.14

50 back – 27.02

100 back – 57.24

200 back – 2:02.98

200 IM – 2:06.76

400 IM – 4:28.64

NAU women won the 2020 WAC Championships by nearly 100 points. Dickerson would have scored in the top-16 in the 100/200 breast, 200/400 IM, and 100/200 back at the conference meet will overlap with current NAU breaststroker Haley Mayhew, IMer Astrid Villeda, and double conference-champion backstroker Lainie Bell.

