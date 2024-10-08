Queens Men Swim Past Emory As Women’s Teams Race To Tie In Charlotte

Queens (NC) vs Emory

October 5, 2024

Charlotte, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Queens Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queens University of Charlotte swimming teams put on a strong performance in their meet against Emory on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Levine Aquatic Center. In a highly competitive showdown, the women’s team battled to a 131-131 tie, while the men’s team secured a decisive 143-119 victory. Find full meet results here.

The women’s 200-yard relay squad of Maren Patterson , Annika Huber , Maddie Foster , and Ryley Heck kicked off the meet with a victory, clocking in at 1:44.81. The men’s relay team followed with a triumph of their own, posting a time of 1:29.28, led by Andreas Marz , Cal Barton, Conner Wang , and Matej Dusa .

Matt Shanahan earned a spot on the podium in the 1000-yard freestyle, finishing second with a time of 9:53.00.

In the women’s 200-yard freestyle, Bianca Wettel and Foster secured second and third places, with times of 1:55.04 and 1:55.36, respectively. On the men’s side, Daniel Meszaros (1:41.48) and Ondrej Dusa (1:42.31) also claimed second and third in their race.

Patterson earned her own victory in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.50, while Marz took second in the men’s event, finishing in 49.71.

Other standout performances included first-place finishes from Zboran in the 200-yard butterfly (2:03.50), M. Dusa in the 50-yard freestyle (19.99), and Meszaros in the 100-yard freestyle (45.61).

Later in the meet, Marz added another win in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:47.93. Zboran took first in both the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.57) and the 400-yard IM (4:29.45), while M. Dusa claimed victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.81.

To cap off the meet, the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Patterson, Heck, Foster, and Zboran secured first place with a time of 1:34.69, while the men’s A and B relay squads finished first and second with times of 1:21.04 and 1:23.39, respectively.

UP NEXT

Next, the Royals get back in the water against Catawba in Salisbury on Friday, October. 18.

Courtesy: Emory Athletics

The Emory University women’s swim team had its second dual meet of the season on Saturday, taking on former Division II stalwart, now turned Division I, Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina. The two teams split with both sides winning seven events each and tied on the team scoreboard at 131-131.

The newcomers continued to excel for the Eagles as four freshmen combined to win six of the seven events on the afternoon as well as earn a pair of NCAA B Cuts in the draw.

Freshman Caitlin Crysel swept the sprint freestyles with times of 23.94 in the 50 and 51.74 in the 100 as she was one of two Eagles with multiple wins in the meet. Fellow newcomer Allison Greeneway, the reigning UAA Swimmer of the Week, continued her strong start to her career with two more wins as she took the top spot in the 100 Breaststroke (1:04.66) as well as in the 100 Fly (55.83 – NCAA B Cut).

Rookie Elodie Mitchell claimed the top spot in the 200 Freestyle with her mark of 1:55.04 and later posted a NCAA B Cut of 2:04.81 with a second-place effort in the 200 Fly.

Senior Jada Chatoor was Emory’s first winner of the meet with her 10:42.03 as the Eagles claimed the top three spots in the 1000 Freestyle. Junior Morgan Main took silver at 10:42.90 and junior Meredith Liu was bronze at 10:53.68. Main had another second place performance in the 500 Freestyle as she swam a 5:14.37.

Freshman Sophia Joos rounded out Emory’s first place finishes on Saturday as she touched at 2:21.68 in the 200 Breaststroke. Joos added a second place finish in her next event, the 400 IM, recording a time of 4:35.29.

Junior Isabel Huang highlighted the Eagles in the Backstroke on the afternoon as she took second in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 57.64 and was third in the 200 Backstroke at 2:08.16.

In the relays, the group of Crysel, Huang, graduate student Megan Jungers and sophomore Katie Cohen opened the meet by placing second in the 200 Medley Relay (1:46.08) and in the final event of the day, Crysel, Huang, freshman Louisa Wendt and junior Jane Sanderson were second with a time of 1:36.57.

The Eagles will return to the pool on Friday, October 11 with the annual Blue-Gold intrasquad meet at the WoodPEC starting at 4:00 PM.

The Emory University men’s swimming team traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday for an afternoon dual meet with former Division II power, now turned Division I, Queens University of Charlotte. The Eagles won eight of the 14 events but the Royals came away with the 143-119 verdict.

Senior Crow Thorsen had an impressive showing for the Eagles as he was a three-time event winner to lead the men’s squad. Thorsen picked up his first win of the day in the 200 Freestyle, touching at 1:40.59. His win was part of a string of five consecutive first place efforts for Eagles to begin individual competition. Thorsen later added top honors in the 500 Freestyle (4:39.19) and 400 IM (4:02.04).

Freshman Evan Prabhu kicked off that Emory stretch of wins as he took first in the 1000 Freestyle at 9:52.78. Following Thorsen in the 200 Free, freshman Zachary Spicer claimed the top spot in the 100 Backstroke with a mark of 49.29 before seniors Liyang Sun and Jeff Echols went back-to-back in the 100 Breaststroke and 200 Fly. Sun posted a time of 55.59 and Echols clocked in at 1:51.80.

Sun rounded out the Emory winners at the meet as he added a win in the 200 Breaststroke to complete the double breast sweep, recording a time of 2:03.99.

Spicer collected the team’s lone NCAA B Cut as he finished second in the 200 Backstroke at 1:48.26. The Eagles also saw Echols and freshman Lukas Fu register silver medal positions with Echols in the 100 Fly (49.04) and Fu in the 400 IM (4:07.64). Additionally, senior Dylan Yin was the Eagles’ top performer in the sprint freestyles as he placed third in the 50 (20.82) and fourth in the 100 (46.86).

Emory secured a pair of top three finishes in the relay events as well with the group of Spicer, Sun, Echols and junior Caden Bjornstad placing second in the 200 Medley at 1:30.48 before Yin, Bjornstad, sophomore Hayden Tupper and junior Patrick Horton took third in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 1:23.78.

The Eagles will return to the pool on Friday, October 11 with the annual Blue-Gold intrasquad at the WoodPEC starting at 4:00 PM.