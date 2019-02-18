Psych Sheets for 2019 CCSA Conference Championships

Coastal Collegiate Swimming Association (CCSA) – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Liberty Natatorium, Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Incarnate Word men & FGCU women (4x) (results)

Format change: Women will score 3 finals, with 9 in each final. Men will score 2 finals, with 9 in each final.

Teams: Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, Howard, NJIT (men only), Florida Atlantic (men only), Old Dominion (men only), Mount St. Mary’s (men only), Florida Gulf Coast (women only), Liberty (women only), Georgia Southern (women only), Campbell (women only), UNC-Asheville (women only), North Florida (women only)

Psych sheets

Psych sheets are out for the 2019 CCSA Conference Championship meet, which for the first time will feature 9 swimmers in each final (2 for men, 3 for women).

Editor’s note: the 100 IM and 50 stroke events are being offered as time trials, but will not be scored.

The big news from the psych sheets is the absence of NJIT freshma Kai Legband. The Bermuda native is ranked 2nd in the CCSA this season in both the 50 (20.65) and 100 (45.05) freestyles, and was even named CCSA Swimmer of the Week in December. He hasn’t raced since the team’s January 5th meet against FAU and NJIT, however, and is no longer listed on the NJIT roster.

NJIT wasn’t expected to contend for the conference title this season (Incarnate Word enters as heavy favorites according to Swimulator), but Legband’s absence makes IWU’s Carter Wallace an even bigger favorite in the sprint freestyles.

Wallace has opted for the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly as his three events. The only notable choice there is the 100 fly (4th in the onference) over the 200 free (also 4th in the conference). His teammate Hector Cruz will also skip the 200 free, choosing the 400 IM over the 200 free. He’s the top seed in the 400 IM and would’ve been the 2nd seed in the 200 free.

In spite of their absence, Incarnate Word still has the top 3 seeds in the 200 free (though all 3 of those swimmers are overentered and will have to drop events by the scratch deadline).

The only other real noteworthy decision comes from Florida Gulf Coast junior Liz Zeiger. She’s entered in the 200 back (19th seed), 200 IM (7th seed), and 400 IM (4th seed). She’s not entered in the 500 free, however, in which she’s ranked 1st in the conference this season in 4:56.16. She swam the 500 free at last year’s CCSA Championships and was 5th, but is opting for the 200 IM instead this year. She’s also entered in the 200 back on the final day of the meet instead of the 1650 that she swam at the conference meet last season.