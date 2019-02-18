Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Torrie Huske Break National HS Record in 100 Fly (Race Video)

On Friday at the 2019 Virginia Class 6 State Championship meet, Yorktown High School sophomore Torrie Husker broke the public school and overall National High School Records in the 100 yard butterfly.

Below, watch Huske’s swim, courtesy Kay Jones. Huske is in the 4th lane from the bottom of  the pool, in the blue cap without the black logo on it. Next to her is Centreville’s Lexi Cuomo, a senior, who took 2nd in 52.01 – which moves her to 10th-place all-time in the 17-18 age group rankings.

Huske’s stroke count in the race, by 25, was 6-7-8-9. In contrast to what we see in most elite yards swims these days, Cuomo, in 2nd place, was going way further than Huske, the winner, was off the walls. Whereas Huske was pushing 12 or 13 meters off each wall, by the end, Cuomo was coming up barely past 7 meters. Cuomo’s stroke counts were 4-5-6-6, and in spite of having taken 6 more strokes by the time they came up for the final 25, Huske was able to power away over the last 10 yards.

 

