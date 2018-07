Previsioni Europei Glasgow: Armata Russa Nello Stile Veloce e Dorso

2018 Euros Previews: World Champions Peaty, Chupkov Headline Men’s BR Adam Peaty will look to defend his 50 and 100 breast crowns at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow.

Olympic Medalist Timmers Hospitalized For Meningitis; Out Of Euros Belgium’s Pieter Timmers, the 100m freestyle silver medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, is currently hospitalized and will be unable to travel and race in Glasgow.

Anteprime Europei Glasgow: Le Protagoniste Femminili CAMPIONATI EUROPEI GLASGOW 2018 3/9 Agosto 2018 Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow (nuoto) Web Site dei Campionati Sito Web Glasgow 2018…