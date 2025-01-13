Pitt Dominates WVU, George Washington In Double Dual

Pitt vs West Virginia vs George Washington

January 11, 2025

Pittsburgh, Pa.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: Pitt 240, WVU 57 Women: Pitt 215.5, George Washington 84.5 Women: George Washington 190, George Washington 104 Men: Pitt 227, WVU 70 Men: Pitt 210.5, George Washington 89.5 Men: George Washington 184, WVU 110



Courtesy: Pitt Athletics

PITTSBURGH – Pitt earned decisive wins over both West Virginia and George Washington on Saturday afternoon at Trees Pool. The men defeated West Virginia 227-70 and George Washington 210.5-89.5, while the women defeated West Virginia 240-57 and George Washington 215.5-84.5.

The Panthers won 15 individual events and four relay events on Saturday, totaling nineteen victories in Pitt’s penultimate home meet. Pitt would also go on to sweep all four diving events, finishing with a total of 23 event wins on the weekend.

Senior Cameron Cash earned a double win as he took first in both the men’s platform and 3m dives. Senior captain Jess Vega earned her first win of the season in the women’s platform on Friday night while Rachel Dickerson won the women’s 3m on Saturday morning.

Pitt would take all four of Saturday’s relays as well, as the men and women both finished first in the 200 Medley and 200 Free Relays.

Max Matteazzi led all Panthers with three individual victories on the day, placing first in the Men’s 1000 Freestyle (9:11.08), 200 Breaststroke (1:57.93) and 200 IM (145.60).

Avery Kudlac continued to shine, winning two individual events and one of the women’s relays. Kudlac won the Women’s 200 Butterfly (1:59.44) and the 100 Free (49.40). Sydney Gring would win two individual events of her own in the Women’s 100 Backstroke (52.39) and 200 IM (1:59.02).

Senior Marcin Goraj won the Men’s 200 Free (1:36.07) and 200 Back (1:45.92) in the second-to-last home meet of his career. The freshman Julian Koch took first in two events, winning both the Men’s 50 Free (19.96) and the 100 Butterfly (47.58), while helping the men take both relays.

Sophie Yendell took first two individual events in addition to both relays. The senior from Tamworth, England won the Women’s 50 Freestyle (22.54) and 100 Butterfly (53.51), events she holds the school records in. Claire Jansen joined her in taking both of the women’s relays, while also claiming first in the Women’s 200 Back (1:59.88).

Guy Frimis , Eli Hobson and Cecilia Viberg all earned victories as well. Frimis took first in the Men’s 100 Free (44.48), Viberg took first in Women’s 100 Breaststroke (1:01.80) and Hobson placed first in the Men’s 100 Breaststroke (53.45).

UP NEXT:

The Panthers will travel to SMU in two weeks for a tri-meet against the Mustangs and the Utah Utes on Saturday, January 25.

Courtesy: George Washington Athletics

WASHINGTON – The George Washington University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams are set to resume their 2024-25 campaign this weekend, traveling to Pittsburgh to go up against Pitt and West Virginia. The meet begins Friday with the platform dive at 5:00 p.m., and continues on Saturday with the 3-meter dive at 9:00 a.m., while swimming events begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. The meet will be streamed live on ACCNX, and live results will be available on the Meet Mobile app and divemeets.com.

LAST TIME VS. PITT

GW is competing at Pittsburgh for the fourth-straight season and is coming off its first dual meet victory over the Panthers in late 2023, as the women earned a resounding 171-128 victory in their last matchup for the program’s first-ever power conference victory.

ABOUT THE OPPONENTS

Pittsburgh comes into the meet with a 3-0 women’s record and 1-2 men’s record. Each won against Carnegie Mellon while the women’s team defeated both Penn State and Georgia Tech. The men lost to those foes. Pitt last competed at the Texas Invitational in November, where it saw its women’s 200-yard medley relay team submit an NCAA A-Cut to qualify for NCAAs.

West Virginia’s men’s and women’s teams enter competition at 0-1 in dual meets after both fell to Kentucky in October. The Mountaineers hosted an invitational in November against Navy, Old Dominion, Vilanova and William & Mary. The men’s team cashed in a second-place finish and the women’s team finished in fourth.

A LOOK AHEAD

A busy month lies ahead for the Revolutionaries. This weekend’s tri-meet is the first of three consecutive weekends of competition, and is followed by dual meets at Georgetown (Jan. 18) and a split-location dual meet against UMBC (Jan. 25-26). GW will celebrate Senior Day during the home portion of the UMBC meet on Jan. 26.

The Cavalier Invitational (Feb. 7-8) follows Senior Day and will serve as the final prep for the 2025 A-10 Championships (Feb.19-22), when GW’s men will compete for their fifth-straight A-10 title and the Revolutionary women will look to make it four-straight A-10 titles.

TRI-MEET ORDER OF EVENTS

FRIDAY (5:00 PM)

Platform Dive

SATURDAY (9:00 AM)

3 Meter Dive

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

200 Individual Medley

400 Freestyle Relay

Courtesy: WVU Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming teams lost to Pitt and George Washington at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The men’s swimming and diving team (0-3) lost to Pitt, 227-70, and George Washington, 184-110. The women’s swimming and diving team (0-3) lost to Pitt, 240-57, and George Washington, 190-104.

Sophomore Maddie Smutny was the only Mountaineer to win an individual event, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.53).

Senior Conner McBeth posted two podium finishes, placing third in the 50-yard freestyle (20.38) and the 100 free (45.13).

Newcomer Natasha Whittall placed second in the 200-yard backstroke, touching the wall at 2:01.17.

In the diving well, junior Abigail Sullivan finished second on platform (246.30) and sophomore Owen Recker placed third with 319.85 points.

West Virginia will host Duquesne (women only) and Villanova for senior day on Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Peak Health Aquatic Center in Morgantown. The program will honor seniors prior to the start of the meet.