París 2024: Equipo de natación británico para los Juegos Olímpicos

A Look At The Olympic Qualifiers (So Far) Through Final Night Of Aquatics GB Olympic Trials The 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials concluded tonight from London but we’ll need to wait until the official roster is released to know who is going to Paris.

Watch The Monumental Men’s 200 Free Race From Aquatics GB Olympic Trials The final race on the final night of the 2024 Aquatics GB Olympic Trials was a dogfight to the wall among the nation’s 4-best 200 free performers of all time.

2024 British Olympic Trials: Day 6 Finals Live Recap Tom Dean and Duncan Scott won gold and silver in Tokyo and will look to repeat the feat, but first must get through the deep field in tonight’s final.

Freya Anderson Races 100 Free Heats On Final Day Of Aquatics GB Olympic Trials Despite saying her participation at the Aquatics GB Olympic Trials was doubtful, Olympic medalist Freya Anderson raced in the heats of the women’s 100m free.