Palmetto’s 15-16 Boys Break Two State Relay Records At SC State Meet

2021 SC RAYS Palmetto State Championships

Thursday, March 18 – Sunday, March 20, 2021

Upper Championships: Fort Mill Aquatics Center, Fort Mill, SC

Lower Championships: North Charleston Aquatic Center, North Charleston, SC

Short course yards (SCY) format

Upper Results available on Meet Mobile (“2021 SC RAYS Palmetto State Championship”)

Lower Results available here

In South Carolina’s split state championship meet, Palmetto Aquatics broke two state relay records for 15-16 boys.

Will Humphreys, Darden Tate, Caleb Bailey and Brett Bailey combined to go 3:29.88 in the 400 medley relay. That took 4.3 seconds off the old state mark of 3:34.23. Humphreys was 53.14 on back, Tate 58.08 on breast, Caleb Bailey 52.19 on fly and Brett Bailey 46.47 on free.

That same foursome went 3:09.61 in the 400 free relay, smashing a 12-year-old state record by more than four seconds. Tate was 47.37 on the leadoff, followed by Humphreys (47.25), Caleb Bailey (48.49) and Brett Bailey (46.50).

Humphreys is 16, but the other three are still just 15 and on the younger end of the age group.

Team Greenville led team scoring at the Upper meet, while South Carolina Swim Club dominated the Lower meet. If results are intended to be combined for a full state championship, combined results aren’t yet available.

South Carolina Swim Club had the Lower meet’s top-scoring 11-12 swimmers: Sydney Fennell on the girls side and Finn Routhier on the boys side. They also led the open division with 16-year-old Kate Green and 15-year-old Jack Jonas.

Fennell won the 11-12 50 back in 31.86. Routhier won the boys event in 31.70, plus the 11-12 100 back in 1:09.83 and the 50 fly in 30.58. Green won the open 100 back with a 1:00.39 and the 200 back in 2:09.99. Jonas won the 500 free with a 4:54.93, the 200 back in 2:00.40 and the 100 back in 55.50.