12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte looked a little rough at the recent San Antonia Pro Swim, swimming 2:02.03 in the 200m IM, but he always swims slowly in-season, and Caeleb Dressel swam slowly, and they’re both in Coach Gregg Troy‘s clutches. In sum, we know they’re doing hard work–certainly broken down at this point in their training cycle.

“If there was an 800 IM at the Olympics, I would be swimming it,” Ryan Lochte said in his last Gold Medal Minute back in October 2020. He also revealed his Olympic Trials schedule, which was the standard Lochte schedule we’ve always seen. He said, “At this point, with all of the work I’m doing? 400 and 200 IM, 200 back, 200 free, 100 fly…”

I’m still bullish on Lochte’s chances to make the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team this summer. Lochte has mastery in the 200 IM. He’s going to turn heads at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

PREDICTIONS

Lochte makes Team USA in the 200 IM, dropping a solid 1:55 low…barely edging Shaine Casas, Michael Andrew, Chase Kalisz and Andrew Seliskar. It’s going to be a tight race… Of course, you know I want everyone to make the Olympic Team. But who cares what i think? I want to know what you think. Give me your best swimming analysis.

