OSU’s Navikonis, Minnesota’s Wang & Polyak Earn Big Ten Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: Big Ten
Swimmer of the Week
Tomas Navikonis, Ohio State
Jr. – Panevezys, Lithuania – Juozo Miltinio Gymnasium – Major: Geographic Information Sciences
- Turned in the first NCAA B standard time of the season for the Buckeyes, winning the 200 free with a time of 1:34.53 in a dual meet against Kentucky
- Won the 100 free with a time of 43.63
- Was on the 400 free relay team that turned in a top time of 2:55.95 as part of an exhibition race
- Last Ohio State Swimmer of the Week: Nathan Holty (Feb. 21, 2024)
Diver of the Week
YuTong Wang, Minnesota
So. – Beijing, China – Beijing Dive Club– Major: Undeclared
- Set a new school record on 1-meter with a score of 435.15 on Oct. 18 vs. South Dakota and St. Thomas to win the event
- Won the 3-meter with a scored of 430.95
- Last Minnesota Diver of the Week: YuTong Wang (Oct. 9, 2024)
Freshman of the Week
Joe Polyak, Minnesota
Iowa City, Iowa – Iowa City High School – Major: Undeclared
- Won the 200 free vs. South Dakota State and St. Thomas with a time of 1:41.38
- Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Jacob Johnson (Oct. 16, 2024)
2024-25 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honors
Oct. 9
S: Tylor Kim, So., PSU
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Oct. 16
S: Owen McDonald, Jr., IND
D: Jordan Rzepka, Sr., PUR
F: Jacob Johnson, MINN
Oct. 23
S: Tomas Navikonis, Jr., Ohio State
D: YuTong Wang, So., MINN
F: Joe Polyak, MINN