Wisconsin State Champion Carter Jewell Verbally Commits to University of Wisconsin (2025) Wisconsin state champion Carter Jewell will swim for the badgers in the fall of 2025 season, following in his coach Blaine Carlson’s footsteps.

OSU’s Navikonis, Minnesota’s Wang & Polyak Earn Big Ten Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Awards Tomas Navikonis turned in the first NCAA ‘B’ cut of the season for the Buckeyes, winning the 200 free (1:34.53) in a dual meet against Kentucky.