Oscar-Bound Olympic Diver Freshman Tyler Downs on Differences in College Diving

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

Platform Diving

Top 8 finishers:

Tyler Downs (PUR): 447.20 Zach Cooper (Miami): 443.05 Bryden Hattie (TENN): 418.70 Leonardo Garcia (FLOR): 406.05 Maxwell Flory (Miami): 398.00 Jacob Fielding (OSU): 364.55 Jordan Rzepka (PUR): 338.85 Lyle Yost (OSU): 336.80

Purdue freshman Tyler Downs won the platform on the final dive, after Miami’s Zach Cooper missed his 6th dive to fall just short of Downs. Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie finished third in 418.70.

During the 6th and final round, Florida’s Leonardo Garcia was granted a re-dive. After a long discussion between Garcia, his coach and officials, it was determined that a whistle was blown during his dive and so he was granted a re-dive.