Orsi Cracks Two National Records To Open Italian Champs

2017 ITALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 1-2, 2017]

25m (SCM)

Riccione, Italy

Live Results

On a day with two timed finals sessions, Marco Orsi broke an Italian record in each session to kick off Italian Nationals.

The two-day meet is tightly-packed with four sessions, each conducted with timed finals. Orsi was part of the only record to fall in session 1: the men’s 4×50 freestyle relay. A 21.14 anchor leg from Orsi powered GS Fiamme Oro Roma to the title in 1:26.56, blowing out the old record of 1:27.30. Also on that relay: Alessandro Miressi (21.87), Lucio Spadaro (21.75) and Luca Leonardi (21.80). Also of note, Lorenzo Zazzeri split 21.06 on the second-place team.

Orsi’s second record came late in the second session. His 52.12 in the 100 IM won by nearly a second and just snuck under his own national record of 52.15.

In between were three more national marks, all from session 2. Matteo Rivolta went 1:53.06 to win the men’s 200 fly, Margherita Panziera 2:03.15 to win the women’s 200 back and Simone Sabbioni 49.96 to take the men’s 100 back. The former two records came in back-to-back events.

Elena di Liddo was just three tenths of a second off the national mark in the 50 back, going 26.80 for the win. Another top swim came from Piero Codia, who won the 50 fly in 22.93. That topped national record-holder Rivolta by .03, though it was still a tenth off the record itself.

None of Italy’s high-flying breaststrokers was close to the national record, but veteran Fabio Scozzoli won in 26.33, with breakout junior star Nicolo Martinenghi back in 3rd (26.89).

Martina Carraro blew out the women’s 100 breast field in 1:05.73, topping Arianna Castiglioni (1:06.23) by half a second. And national record-holder Ilaria Bianchi was 56.94 to touch out di Liddo in the 100 fly by about two tenths.

The meet continues with two sessions on Saturday.