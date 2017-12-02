Olivia Smoliga Loves! Short Course (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

American Record: 49.69, Ally Howe, 2017

U.S. Open Record: 49.69, Ally Howe, 2017

Meet Record: 50.64, Natalie Coughlin, 2007

Pool Record: 50.73, Courtney Bartholomew, 2013

Georgia postgrad Olivia Smoliga tacked on another gold medal tonight as she dominated the 100 back from start to finish in 51.23. The battle for 2nd was a close one between Kentucky’s Bridgette Alexander, Gator Swim Club’s Isabel Ivey, and NCAP’s Phoebe Bacon. Bacon had the slight edge on the front half, but Alexander and Ivey closed in on her. At the touch, Alexander got her hand there first with a 52.28 to clip Ivey (52.209) by a hundredth. Bacon was just hundredths back in 52.36, dropping half a second from the best time she set this morning.

Louisville’s Ashlyn Schoof was just shy of the 2017 NCAA invite mark with a 52.71 for 5th place. Alexander’s 52.28 puts her udner the mark by nearly 4 tenths.